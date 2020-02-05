Dwight McGlothern, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback from Texas, inked his national letter of intent to play for LSU on national signing day.
McGlothern is the nation's No. 19 ranked corner of the 2020 class, according to 247Sports, and he is the second cornerback to join LSU's class along with Elias Ricks, the nation's No. 2 ranked player at the position.
A four-star prospect, McGlothern had offers from Arkansas, Southern Cal, Alabama and Baylor.
McGlothern committed to LSU on Jan. 4 during the Army All American Game in San Antonio.