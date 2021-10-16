The ESPN GameDay crew has been critical of LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his team throughout the 2021 season, and Kirk Herbstreit again chimed in with some harsh words for the Tigers again on Saturday.

While Lee Corso predicted that LSU would upset Florida today in Baton Rouge, Herbstreit doesn't see it in Orgeron's squad.

"Individually, you see guys quit," Herbstreit said. "They don't want to play for the LSU brand, and that's very new. They used to play hard for each other. That's not the case anymore.

"LSU does not play hard. That's new for LSU, and that has to kill alums."

Kirk Herbstreit not impressed with LSU this season pic.twitter.com/7xneBCR3fv — EJ (@BourbonAndBeer) October 16, 2021

Orgeron is facing a great deal of heat headed into today's 11 a.m. game against Florida on ESPN. The Tigers are 3-3 and 1-2 in the SEC with back-to-back losses to Auburn and Kentucky.