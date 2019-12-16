Joe Burrow’s mention of the poverty level in his native Athens, Ohio, during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech Saturday night inspired nearly $200,000 in donations to the Athens County Food Pantry as of Monday afternoon.

But Burrow’s words have inspired other acts of giving, particularly from one Tiger fan who earned a big windfall from the LSU quarterback’s achievement.

The $50 bet Matt Porter, a Fort Lauderdale commercial loan officer, made on Burrow at 200-to-1 earlier this summer has been well documented. Burrow’s Heisman earned Porter $10,000.

But Porter is only keeping some of that money. There are taxes to be paid, of course. And Porter promised his father Gary, pastor of the Encounter Church in Pensacola, Florida, a 10 percent tithe.

Porter has earmarked a sizable chunk of his winnings, $3,228 to be precise, for a Go Fund Me account. Not just any account, but one established to help the family of Colton Moore, a 9-year old LSU fan suffering from spina bifida, put a $15,000 down payment on a wheelchair accessible van.

Moore, who lives in Odenville, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Birmingham, made a big splash when he attended the LSU-Utah State game as coach Ed Orgeron’s guest back in October.

The memory of that little boy made a lasting impression on Porter and his girlfriend, Carisa Brandriet. After Burrow’s speech, they were looking for a way to put Matt’s winnings to good use.

“We went online and found his name,” Porter said. “Then we googled ‘Colton Moore Go Fund Me’ and it was short by a dollar amount I could make comfortably (as a donation).

“I said to her, ‘What do you think about that?’ We slept on it and decided that’s what we would do.

“Something very fortunate happened to us. I was a little surprised he hadn’t reached his goal yet since he got a lot of coverage. But it was the perfect amount for us.”

As of Monday afternoon, Colton’s fund had reached $15,116. Click here to visit his Go Fund Me page.