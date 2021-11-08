If you’ve watched the LSU men’s basketball team the past four years, you know Will Wade likes to use a fast, push-the-pace style of offense.
But with a virtually new team comes a new style: faster.
Looking to take advantage of lightning-quick point guards Xavier Pinson and Eric Gaines, who is just one of four scholarship players returning from a 19-10 team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament, Wade wants to play with more pace.
The new-look offense will be on display when LSU opens its season at 7 p.m. Tuesday against UL-Monroe in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“We’ve got better cohesion; we’ve got better rhythm; we’re just scrappier and more competitive in some places,” Wade said. “It’s just different … it’s going to look different. When you leave here Tuesday, you’re going to say, ‘That’s very, very different.' ”
The difference, he said, comes with the speed he plans to have on the court at any given time, even though LSU has been among the national leaders in scoring offense in Wade’s first four seasons.
The Tigers ranked fifth nationally a year ago in adjusted offensive efficiency with 120.1 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom.com, after finishing fourth in 2020 at 118.1.
But Wade thinks there’s more out there for his team, which averaged 81.8 points last season, 80.5 in 2020 and 80.4 in 2019 when LSU won the Southeastern Conference regular-season title and reached the Sweet 16.
“We’re really trying to push the pace more, we’re trying to get some easy baskets,” he said. “I feel like we need to get some easy baskets because we’re not going to be able to manufacture ... as much in the half court as we’ve been able to off mismatches and isos and stuff like that.”
The change came with the loss of Javonte Smart, Cam Thomas and Trendon Watford, even though three transfers — Pinson, Adam Miller and Tari Eason — replaced them.
Miller, however, is gone for the season after suffering a torn ACL in practice last month.
While they play with sufficient pace, Wade said the offense can get bogged down in half-court sets.
“We’ve got to play faster,” he said. “We need to get 10 to 12 easier points in transition.
“It’s not going to be maybe as aesthetically pleasing, we’re not not going to trot out there and score 100 points. We’re going to go through some scoring slumps, but we’re going to be able to get some stops and some rebounds. We’re going to have some toughness to us; so it’s going to be different.”
Wade wouldn't say who will start to open the nonconference portion of the schedule, but he has settled on an eight-man rotation.
The players who figure to join Pinson and Gaines in the rotation are guard Brandon Murray; forwards Darius Days, Mwani Wilkinson, Alex Fudge and Eason; and five-star center Efton Reid.
Wade has been excited about these players, noting they are going to be more gritty and grimy and a bit more physical than they’ve been in the past two seasons.
“I think it’s going to be good. … It’s more along the lines of what we did at VCU,” he said. “I’m comfortable with that, I’m comfortable with this. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be any less effective; in fact, it could be more effective.
“We’re going to sling that ball in the post, we’re going to be just relentless on the offensive glass. We’re going to still score some points; it’s just going to be different.”