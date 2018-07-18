Columnist Scott Rabalais' five observations of Day 3 of 2018 SEC media days...

1 MORE SEC GAMES

Curse Nick Saban’s name if you must, and many LSU fans will, but he was taking up for fans everywhere Wednesday. A question about Bama’s Sept. 1 opener against Louisville in Orlando, Florida, segued into a call for a nine- or 10-game SEC schedule and non-conference games against only Power Five teams. “We can’t have fans who pay a lot of money for tickets pay for games that no one is interested in watching,” he said.

2 EQUAL TIME

SEC teams weren’t the only ones getting play at Media Days on Wednesday. Both Saban and College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock were asked what it would take for a non-Power Five team like UCF (unbeaten last year) to make the playoff. “Play a good schedule and win your games,” Hancock said. “That holds true for UCF and Houston and Northern Illinois as well as Alabama and Ohio State and Texas and Washington.”

3 TRY IT WITH GRITS

Someone asked Pittsburgh native Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State’s new coach by way of career stops at Fordham and Penn State, if he’s had a “Welcome to the South” moment yet. “I guess stepping out of your front door every day and being smacked in the face with the humidity, that’s pretty good,” he said. “And everything being wrapped in bacon … that’s pretty good, too.” Just imagine how good a sauna while eating bacon would be, Joe.

4 THE SECRET SAUCE

You can’t swing a USB cord around here without hitting: 1. A head coach who used to work for Saban, 2. Paul Finebaum. There are now four Saban disciples in the SEC, with Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M) and Jeremy Pruitt (Tennessee) joining Kirby Smart (Georgia) and Will Muschamp (South Carolina). Any advice from the former boss? “You think coach Saban is going to give me advice?” Pruitt asked. His Volunteers host Bama on Oct. 20.