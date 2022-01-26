Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse transferred to LSU, the school announced Wednesday, giving the team a 2021 first-team All-Big 12 selection at a position of need.
Bernard-Converse, a Shreveport native, started 47 straight games. Last year, he led Oklahoma State with 11 pass breakups. He also made 51 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
A steady, established veteran with a nose for the ball and exceptional cover skills, @TheJBnard always delivers. The combination of leadership and talent he will bring to our locker room and to our secondary improves us immediately. #GeauxTigers https://t.co/lhNqEjcZEL— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) January 26, 2022
LSU has now added three transfer cornerbacks. Bernard-Converse joined Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. and UL cornerback Mekhi Garner, strengthening a depleted position.
Since last season, the Tigers lost cornerbacks Eli Ricks, Dwight McGlothern, Derek Stingley Jr. and Cordale Flott.