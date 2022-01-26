mcneeselsu.091221 HS 430.jpg

An LSU helmet sits in the bench area before kickoff against McNeese, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse transferred to LSU, the school announced Wednesday, giving the team a 2021 first-team All-Big 12 selection at a position of need.

Bernard-Converse, a Shreveport native, started 47 straight games. Last year, he led Oklahoma State with 11 pass breakups. He also made 51 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

LSU has now added three transfer cornerbacks. Bernard-Converse joined Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. and UL cornerback Mekhi Garner, strengthening a depleted position.

Since last season, the Tigers lost cornerbacks Eli Ricks, Dwight McGlothern, Derek Stingley Jr. and Cordale Flott.

