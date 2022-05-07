STARKVILLE, Miss. — Scoreless for the first five innings, the LSU softball team came to life with seven runs in the sixth inning and added two more in the seventh for a 9-2 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, clinching the final series of the regular season.
The Tigers (34-19, 13-10 Southeastern Conference) and Bulldogs (31-23, 9-14) finish the regular season at noon Sunday.
LSU is fourth in the SEC standings with one game to go. With a win Sunday, the Tigers can clinch the No. 4 seed in next week's SEC tournament in Gainesville, Florida.
The LSU defense played well behind senior pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (8-7), who tossed her seventh complete game of the season. She allowed three hits and one walk, striking out two along the way.
But the Tigers trailed 1-0 entering the sixth inning. That's when they blew open the game with seven runs, capitalizing on four Bulldogs errors.
Georgia Clark hit her team-leading 16th home run of the season.
Ciara Briggs had a game-high three RBIs, and Ali Newland homered as well.
Briggs and sophomore Taylor Pleasants reached on errors to start the top of the sixth, and Clark walked to load the bases. Briggs then came home the Bulldogs’ third error of the inning, and LSU took a 2-1 lead when Newland was credited with an RBI after getting hit by a pitch.
With the bases still loaded and no outs, Morgan Smith hit an RBI single to right field, and sophomore Cait Calland walked in another run. Briggs — who led off the inning — capped the inning with a three-RBI double to make the score 7-1.
LSU added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning with solo shots from Clark and Newland.