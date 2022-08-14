The first week and a half of preseason practice has been about acclimatizing back to a routine, but by Thursday of the second week, LSU coach Brian Kelly said he was starting to visualize players in his system.
“It was our first day of really getting into third down,” Kelly said. “We have been first and second down. So, today, I think, it’s starting to come together from an offensive and defensive standpoint, moving players around, putting in the position.”
While the quarterback situation remains unresolved, some new faces are standing out and roles are being assigned.
Here’s what we learned:
Dellinger learning to play center
Garrett Dellinger has been tasked with learning a new position: center. The versatile lineman who played eight games at left tackle and two games at left guard has never played the position; not even in high school.
“He's a guy that has a high football IQ,” Kelly said. “He's physically gifted, and he's got a strong mindset that he wants to go in and do it. And so, today, I thought was a huge test — other than the time we got the downpour. We had one bad snap so continuity with the five is where we're needing to continue to grow, but we've got time to do it.”
The line has been consistent throughout camp with freshman Will Campbell at left tackle, fifth-year senior transfer (East Tennessee State) Tre’Mond Shorts at left guard, the sophomore Dellinger at center, redshirt sophomore Miles Frazier at right guard and redshirt junior Anthony Bradford at right tackle.
Dellinger said he’s gaining confidence in his ability to call out defensive fronts and blindly snap the ball. His main goal is learning how to play with the unit and fostering chemistry with his teammates on the line and with his quarterbacks.
“After walkthroughs, I grab a quarterback and say, ‘Let me get 20 snaps with you,’ and just little things like that we do,” Dellinger said.
Depth emerging on defense and tight end
Some new faces are stepping up in areas of concern. Kelly said that he came into the fall worried about the secondary, but seven practices in he was pleasantly surprised.
“I think there was a lot of wishing and hoping coming in and we're actually seeing production and consistency out of that group,” Kelly said.
At corner, that has come from some transfers and a true freshman: Colby Richardson (McNeese State) and Jarrick Bernard-Converse (Oklahoma State) and freshman Jaelyn Davis-Robinson. Once Sevyn Banks (Ohio State) is fully healthy, Kelly expects him to play a big role.
Linebacker Harold Perkins and tight end Mason Taylor have also emerged as freshmen who might see the field this fall alongside Davis-Robinson.
Perkins got reps with the first team that played Thursday, which included sophomore Greg Penn II, Virginia transfer West Weeks and junior Mike Jones Jr.
“I think those are three but, you know, we like what obviously Harold Perkins can bring to that group,” Kelly said. “We really like what Micah Baskerville is doing. I know you didn't see him a lot today, but he's gonna be somebody that helps us this year as well.”
Jones, who has primarily owned the mike linebacker position this preseason, spoke to what sets apart Perkins — a five-star recruit from Cypress, Texas.
“It's not too much adapting when you're built like that and you're fast like him,” Jones said. “He’s a super athletic man and, you know, really open to learning. I'm really excited. It'll be a show to watch.”
Offensively, Kelly has admitted the team is lacking at the tight end position, and he didn’t expect Taylor to be ready to play.
“He’s ready to help us win this year,” Kelly said. “I feel so much better about that position because of his presence because of the way he’s shown himself.”
Quarterback and placekicker undecided
While there was no news on the quarterback position, Arizona State transfer junior Jayden Daniels was able to consistently move the first-team offense during the full open practice period. Sophomore Garrett Nussmeier was unable to participate fully with an ankle sprain, but was set to return to Friday’s practice.
“I think you have a very competitive situation still going on,” Kelly said. “Nuss would’ve been in there taking first-team reps as well and Myles is as effective and as smart as any quarterback. Walker Howard continues to be a freshman who amazes me in terms of what his knowledge base is. We’re not ready to change our thought process relative to who’s getting reps at this point.”
While Jay Bramblett has won the punter position, Kelly said the kicker position remains “wide open” for the taking, with four competing for the spot: freshman Nathan Dibert, sophomore Ezekeal Mata, redshirt freshman Damian Ramos and Northwestern graduate transfer Trey Finison.