COLUMBIA, Mo. — The balance beam is a dangerous place to have to win a meet. LSU co-head coach D-D Breaux called it her sport’s 3-point shot.

Friday night at Missouri, with the meet in the balance, No. 6-ranked LSU drained it from way downtown.

The visiting Tigers saved their best event score for last, a 49.400 to hold off No. 18 Missouri 197.025-196.850 at the Hearnes Center.

LSU improved to 10-2 overall and 4-2 in the Southeastern Conference. Missouri dropped to 2-9 and 0-6.

“They showed so much character and so much grit tonight,” Breaux said of her team. “With their backs against the wall to end it they did some really good beam. We had some mistakes tonight, but we fought and scratched for every score.”

LSU started out on uneven bars with a solid 49.325, led by a pair of winning 9.90s from junior Sami Durante and senior Ruby Harrold. They tied for first on bars for the second straight week, after posting 9.925s Sunday against Kentucky.

LSU wobbled a bit in the middle two events, scoring a 49.125 on vault and 49.175 on floor. On vault, LSU was forced to count two scores of 9.775 from Durante and Maddie Rau after a 9.75 from Kai Rivers. Senior Kennedi Edney came through with a 9.90 in the event to tie for first with Mizzou’s Morgan Porter.

On floor, Christina Desiderio bounced out of bounds and only recorded a 9.475. Edney also stepped out on her first tumbling pass and managed only a 9.75 that LSU had to count. The Tigers got a winning 9.925 from freshman phenom Kiya Johnson in the anchor spot, her 21st individual victory this season. But LSU went into the final rotation with a slim 147.625-147.600 lead.

While Missouri finished on floor, LSU pounded out solid routine after solid routine on beam. The Tigers started with three straight 9.85s from Desiderio, Bridget Dean and Durante, then got a 9.875 from Edney. Johnson and Campbell finished with scores of 9.90 and 9.925, respectively, to clinch the victory.

“I thought our performance was a little bit better than the score indicated,” Breaux said. “Missouri had the momentum and we sucked it out of the arena to get the win.”

LSU returns home next Friday to host Arkansas. First vault is set for 7:15 p.m. and will be shown streaming live on SECNetwork+ via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Meet scores

1. #6 LSU 197.050 (Vault — 49.125, Bars — 49.325, Beam — 49.400, Floor — 49.175)

2. #18 Missouri 196.850 (Vault — 49.200, Bars — 49.050, Beam — 49.350, Floor — 49.250)

Individual (includes first place and all LSU competitors)

All-around — 1. Helen Hu, Missouri, 39.475; 2. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 39.450; 3. Morgan Porter, Missouri, 39.400; 4. Sienna Schreiber, Missouri, 39.225.

Vault — T1. Kennedi Edney, LSU, Morgan Porter, Missouri, 9.90; T3. Ruby Harrold, LSU, 9.85; T5. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.825; T9. Maddie Rau, Sami Durante, LSU, 9.775; 12. Kai Rivers, LSU, 9.75.

Bars — T1. Sami Durante, Ruby Harrold, LSU, 9.90; T4. Kai Rivers, Alyonna Shchennikova, LSU, 9.85; T7. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.825; 9. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.80.

Beam — 1. Helen Hu, Missouri, 9.975; 2. Reagan Campbell, LSU, 9.925; T3. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.90; 5. Kennedi Edney, LSU, 9.875; T6. Christina Desiderio, Bridget Dean, Sami Durante, LSU, 9.85.

Floor — 1. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.925; T2. Reagan Campbell, LSU, 9.875; T6. Ruby Harrold, LSU, 9.825; 10. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.80; 11. Kennedi Edney, LSU, 9.75; 12. Christina Desiderio, LSU, 9.475.

Attendance: N/A.