Cole Henry is finally ready to pitch again for LSU.
And not a moment too soon, as he will get the ball for the Tigers’ win-or-go-home opener Tuesday in the Southeastern Conference tournament against South Carolina.
LSU coach Paul Mainieri confirmed just before the team left Monday afternoon for Hoover, Alabama, that the talented freshman right-hander will take the mound for the Tigers’ scheduled 8 p.m. game against the Gamecocks.
Mainieri said he hopes Henry can go three innings, but left open the possibility of pulling him earlier if needed. The LSU coach was not sure of who would follow Henry to the mound in a game the Tigers need to win to get to the double-elimination portion of the SEC tournament.
Henry, 4-2 with a 3.26 earned run average, has not pitched since April 19 against Florida, effectively missing four starts. Henry felt tenderness in his elbow after that start, but Mainieri said MRI’s have shown his arm to be structurally sound.
Henry threw a simulated game Saturday with no ill effects, clearing his way to pitch Tuesday.
Meanwhile, freshman Jaden Hill missed a scheduled simulated game over the weekend. He traveled with the team to Hoover but will not pitch.