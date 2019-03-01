LSU’s two games on Friday night were night and day as the Tigers split day one of the Purple and Gold Challenge.
Even in a game where LSU’s star slugger Shelbi Sunseri was intentionally walked three times, the Tigers grinded out a 2-0 win over South Carolina-Upstate in the day's first game.
Freshman pitcher Shelby Wickersham was steady in the circle, giving up no runs on only four hits to earn her fifth win.
Infielder Amanda Doyle hit a sacrifice fly to give LSU a 1-0 lead after three innings, and infielder Amber Serrett was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to extend LSU's lead to 2-0 at the end of the fifth inning.
The second game against No. 16 Indiana was a different story. LSU struggled in field with five errors in a 7-3 loss to the Hoosiers.
“I think Indiana is the type of team that forces errors,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “As much as we made the errors, I think they earned the errors. That’s what they do to you, and we knew they did. We tried to prepare for it, but we didn’t execute the plan.”
The three LSU pitchers — Sunseri, Wickersham and Maribeth Gorsuch — gave up a combined seven hits but only three earned runs. Torina said that both she and they know they need to be better going forward.
It was a quick first inning for Indiana, as Sunseri only threw 11 pitches, but the Hoosiers wasted no time getting on the board. All it took was a leadoff single down the left-field line, a sacrifice bunt and an RBI double in shallow left field for Indiana to take a 1-0 lead.
Indiana hit another leadoff infield single to start the second inning and moved the runner on a sacrifice bunt. Indiana outfielder Tete Hart reached on a fielder’s choice and then immediately stole second and advanced to third on the throwing error.
A fielding error by Sunseri allowed Hart score from third, putting the Hoosiers up 2-0 going into the bottom of the second.
LSU battled back in the bottom of the second inning. Infielder Amanda Doyle walked to start the inning, and freshman Georgia Clark hit an RBI double to get one run back. Outfielder Elyse Thornhill then hit an RBI single to knot the game up 2-2.
Sunseri struggled to start the third inning, hitting a batter and walking another. Another error in the field for LSU scored two runs and left the Tigers trailing 4-2.
Junior pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch then came in to replace Sunseri in the circle, ending the inning on a flyout.
It looked like LSU could tie the game again in the bottom of the fourth after a Serrett walk, but Indiana center fielder Taylor Lambert robbed a game-tying home run from Elyse Thornhill.
Indiana added one more in the top of the fifth after a fielding error allowed the inning to continue. With the bases loaded, Indiana first baseman Anikka Biaz hit a long fly ball that allowed the runner to score from third.
LSU then switched pitchers again to Wickersham, but an RBI single and RBI double extended Indiana’s lead to 7-2 in the top of the sixth.
LSU got one back in the bottom of the sixth when Amanda Doyle drove a home run one over the left-field fence to cut Indiana’s lead to 7-3. The Tigers had a chance to put up more runs in the bottom of the seventh with runners in scoring position, but they couldn’t bring any runs across.
“If there’s outs left, they have hope,” Torina said. “They were never out of it.”