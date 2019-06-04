Within 11 picks of each other on Tuesday afternoon, LSU junior pitchers Zack Hess and Todd Peterson were taken in the MLB Draft.

One year after turning down professional baseball to return to LSU, Hess fell until the Detroit Tigers selected him with the 202nd overall pick.

Hess' junior season, in which he opened as the Friday night starter and returned to the bullpen, brought him into the draft as the 95th overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Projections put Hess as early as the third round and as late as the sixth. His fastball and slider can send him to a major league bullpen, but inconsistency marked the past two seasons.

Hess went early in the seventh round. The slot value came with a $227,700 signing bonus.

Not long after Hess came off the board, the Washington Nationals took Peterson at 213th overall, which had a slot value of $208,200.

Peterson this season settled into a versatile role. He closed games and pitched long relief. Peterson, whose fastball has touched 98 mph, was drafted for the first time.