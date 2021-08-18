Not long after Jake Peetz arrived earlier this year, the new offensive coordinator showed John Emery Jr. film of one of the most versatile running backs in football. LSU wanted Emery to finally break out during his junior season, so Peetz pulled up clips of Christian McCaffrey. They studied his game, using the Carolina Panthers star as an example of what Emery can become.
“He showed me a couple clips of him running the choice route and his runs,” Emery said. “He says I can be just like Christian.”
LSU had seen Emery’s skills. Once a five-star recruit considered the second-best running back prospect in the country, he had speed, agility and explosiveness. His vision improved after LASIK surgery between his freshman and sophomore years. He once averaged 11.3 yards per carry against Alabama.
But through two seasons, Emery’s promise mixed with inconsistent results. The week after the Alabama game, he rushed for seven yards. Emery possessed talent. LSU wanted the junior to use it on a consistent basis, a desire that applied to the entire position.
During preseason practice, coach Ed Orgeron has put the onus on LSU’s running backs to step up this season. He wants a balanced offense, and for LSU to achieve that, Emery and classmate Tyrion Davis-Price have to finally reach their potential.
“Those guys, in my opinion, have to be the lead dogs for us to get to where we need to go,” Orgeron said at the beginning of preseason camp. “Now, if another guy beats them out, he beats them out. But I think it’s time for those guys to shine."
Emery falls in the middle of those expectations. He admitted this week that earlier in his career, he wasn’t focused enough. Looking back, he said he needed to watch more film to better understand himself and the opponent. He sometimes missed a block or ran the wrong route.
There was one problem Emery couldn’t control. His freshman year, he sometimes had trouble seeing passes from certain distances because of poor vision in his right eye. He underwent LASIK surgery after the season.
The procedure helped Emery improve as a receiver, recognize blitzes and make reads. At the same time, he has learned more by watching film and listening to coaches over the last two years. He believes now he can diagnose his own mistakes. He understands why he struggled.
“I feel like every little thing I do wrong, I know now because of how much I learned,” Emery said. “That's where I've grown the most, knowing my wrongs and knowing how to right my wrongs.”
One of a pair, Emery doesn't carry the position by himself. He provides an elusive presence with jump cuts and quick shifts, while Davis-Price barrels downhill at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds. When they play their best, they complement each other.
The Louisiana natives signed in 2019 as two of the top-eight running back recruits in the country, making them some of the best prospects in LSU’s class. Buzz surrounded them as freshmen, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire held onto the starting job and became a first-round pick in the NFL Draft.
Last season, Emery and Davis-Price split responsibilities. They had flashes. Emery rushed for 103 yards against Vanderbilt and scored a 54-yard touchdown against Alabama. Davis-Price lifted LSU’s offense through wins over South Carolina and Arkansas, eclipsing 100 yards each game.
Overall though, they struggled to find consistency. Emery rushed for less than 35 yards in six of his nine games. Davis-Price averaged less than four yards per carry five times.
The decline in production from 2019 didn’t fall entirely on Emery and Davis-Price. Offenses work together, and without a record-setting pass offense, defenses could use more players to stop the run. The offensive line also struggled at times. LSU fell from first in the Southeastern Conference in rush yards before contact to last, according to SecStatCat.com.
As a result, LSU’s linemen said new offensive line coach Brad Davis has harped on aggression when run blocking throughout preseason practice. The line will have to create holes and push defenders downfield for LSU to win games. As senior right tackle Austin Deculus said, “It doesn’t really matter who’s in the backfield.”
“Our running back room is very talented,” senior left guard Ed Ingram said. “That’s something we don’t have to worry about. The biggest thing we have to worry about is being consistent in the offensive line with our blocking and knowing who to block and what gaps to block in and picking up movement in the run game to let our playmakers make plays.”
After recovering from shoulder surgery, Emery focused on catching passes and running routes as he studied defensive coverages during the offseason. He wanted to improve as a pass-catcher to thrive as a versatile option in Peetz’s offense. He envisioned himself as “an all-around back” like McCaffrey.
The training seems to have worked, at least during practice. Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson said Emery has gotten open on twist routes and helped with blitzing defenders when LSU needed an extra blocker. He thought Emery had improved at reading linebackers.
“Figuring out the plays and how to get open, whether it’s a stack linebacker and cutting in front of him or how to get open on choice routes, he’s done a great job of that,” Johnson said. “He meets and works on that after practice as well.”
Emery and Davis-Price will once again split carries this season. Orgeron recognized Davis-Price for arriving at 225 pounds. Last week, he missed practice with a “minor camp injury,” Orgeron said. He has since returned to the field, practicing Monday in a gold, non-contact jersey.
Close behind them, freshmen Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner have stood out throughout camp. Similar to the juniors, players have called Goodwin and Kiner “thunder and lightning” because they live together and play with different styles.
Orgeron described Goodwin as smooth and fast, a runner with noticeable side-to-side speed. He called Kiner difficult to tackle because of his low center of gravity.
“Those two young backs are going to have to play,” Orgeron said. “Obviously, I like Tyrion. I like John. But they have to stay healthy. If they don't stay healthy, we have to put in other guys.”
Emery has heard Orgeron's comments about what the coach expects this season. He doesn't mind. Now in his junior year, Emery understands he and Davis-Price need to reach their lofty potential for LSU’s offense to operate how the team wants.
“When I hear things like that, it gives me more motivation,” Emery said. “I'm sure [it gives] Tyrion motivation as well. It's not too much pressure. This is my upcoming third year, and I feel like I have to hold up to a certain standard.”