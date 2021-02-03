LSU signed the two players who were committed to 2021 recruiting class entering national signing day Wednesday. The Tigers still have three scholarship positions available, and, although LSU is in the running for other recruits, the program will also likely spend those on transfers in the offseason. As a relatively quiet signing day draws to a close, here's The Advocate's overview of LSU's recruiting haul:
CLASS GLANCE
Even with 22 of the 25 scholarship spots filled, LSU coach Ed Orgeron was able to haul in his third straight Top 5 recruiting class. This year's group ranks fourth nationally, according to 247Sports, and third in the Southeastern Conference behind Alabama and Georgia. This class is filled with potential defensive stars, including five-star tackle Maason Smith and safety Sage Ryan. Will these recruits be the ones to restore LSU's reputation on defense? The Tigers also stocked their offensive firepower with future depth — QB Garrett Nussmeier, three Top 50 wide receivers, two Top 10 running backs — and added their punter of the future in West Monroe's Peyton Todd.
LINEMEN OF THE FUTURE
Five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith headlines another fruitful year on the defensive line for LSU. Last year, Orgeron uncovered a gem in JUCO signee Ali Gaye, who ended up starting in every game at defensive end, and also landed consistent contributors in tackle Jaquelin Roy and end BJ Ojulari, who will eventually push for starting jobs. Gaye will likely be gone for the NFL after 2021, and LSU has signed three four-star ends in this class — Landon Jackson, Bryce Langston, Saivion Jones — for the future.
COACHSPEAK
LSU coach Ed Orgeron on the experience he's gained from the national signing days the past few seasons: "Well, the experience tells me to save a couple of scholarships to get great graduate transfers. I wouldn’t want to go into the spring not having spots for great graduate transfers or anybody in the transfer portal. I do believe we'll have at least two, or maybe three, and that we're looking at specific needs — especially at linebacker. If we feel that there’s some linebackers that can come in here and help us immediately, we're going to go after 'em."
LOOKING AHEAD TO 2022
LSU has taken a more national approach in recruiting the last two cycles. It was a warranted strategy: The program was going where the nation's top talent happened to be. The 2022 class happens to be a particularly fertile year in Louisiana; the state holds 10 of the nation's Top 200 recruits, the most since 2019 (12). LSU has already landed commitments from three of them: St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (nation's No. 3 pro-style), Neville High lineman Will Campbell (nation's No. 6 offensive tackle) and Acadiana High defensive back Laterrance Welch (nation's No. 18 cornerback). While the LSU coaching staff will continue to cultivate its country-wide pipelines, the home state will receive an increased focus.