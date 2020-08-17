The Advocate's LSU beat team makes early predictions on the outcomes of the Tigers' 10 games during their conference-only 2020 schedule.
Sept. 26 – Mississippi State at LSU
Brooks Kubena: Myles Brennan will get to settle into a rhythm in his first full year as starting QB against a secondary that’s had problems. Mike Leach’s offense won’t catch up. LSU 38, Miss. State 21 (1-0)
Scott Rabalais: Some anxious moments for LSU against Mike Leach’s pass happy new offense, but the Tigers prevail at home as State’s defense will be far worse. LSU 48, Miss. State 27 (1-0)
Wilson Alexander: Mississippi State has to overhaul its offense for Leach's Air Raid system, which won't show up quickly enough after this unusual offseason. LSU 35, Miss. State 17 (1-0)
Oct. 3 – LSU at Vanderbilt
Kubena: Did I say rhythm for Brennan? Another tune-up game for the new QB while Bo Pelini’s defense flexes its strength in the pass rush. LSU 41, Vanderbilt 14 (2-0)
Rabalais: Tiger fans likely won’t be able to take over Vandy’s stadium like last year, but Commodores will still be singing a “tear in my beer” song after. LSU 52, Vanderbilt 23 (2-0)
Alexander: LSU will roll in this unexpected rematch. The Commodores finished in the bottom-third of the country last season in total offense and total defense. LSU 45, Vanderbilt 10 (2-0)
Oct. 10 – Missouri at LSU
Kubena: Eli Drinkwitz is getting no favors in his first season with Mizzou. Alabama and LSU within first three games. Talented rushing offense, sturdy defense. On first look, this one will be close. LSU 31, Missouri 17 (3-0)
Rabalais: Would like this game to have been at Mizzou, where LSU has never played. Whether in Baton Rouge, Columbia or a bubble, the purple and gold Tigers prevail. LSU 45, Missouri 16. (3-0)
Alexander: Drinkwitz could soon build a top-20 program like he did at Appalachian State, but LSU has already created an annual title contender. LSU 35, Missouri 14 (3-0)
Oct. 17 – LSU at Florida
Kubena: This game felt like two teams chasing a championship last year. It will feel the same again in 2020. This time, it will be Florida’s moment. Florida 38, LSU 34 (3-1)
Rabalais: A game neither team can afford to lose early in their divisional races. Five of the last six decided by a single score or less. Expect the same. Florida 33, LSU 30 (3-1)
Alexander: Florida has reached the cusp of championship contention under Dan Mullen. The game will be close. But LSU wins at the end. LSU 30, Florida 27 (4-0)
Oct. 24 – South Carolina at LSU
Kubena: Will new coordinator Mike Bobo fix South Carolina’s offense? No matter. LSU rebounds at home. LSU 44, South Carolina 20 (4-1)
Rabalais: Don’t forget the Gamecocks won a shocker at Georgia last year. But if the Tigers don’t get sloppy, they roll. LSU 38, South Carolina 13 (4-1)
Alexander: South Carolina lost its best player, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, and it doesn't have the firepower to match up with LSU. LSU 41, South Carolina 17 (5-0)
Oct. 31 – LSU at Auburn
Kubena: The SEC West title still hangs in the balance. Auburn has lost its dominant D-line. LSU now has theirs. An Ed Orgeron-pleasing win in the trenches on Halloween. LSU 31, Auburn 17 (5-1)
Rabalais: Home, away or wherever, this is always a thrilling game, decided by a total of 13 points the past four years. Flip a coin and go with … LSU 31, Auburn 27 (5-1)
Alexander: Auburn gave LSU fits last year, but it lost its vaunted defensive front and have an inexperienced offensive line. LSU takes another game on the road. LSU 31, Auburn 21 (6-0)
Nov. 14 – Alabama at LSU
Kubena: Please, let the season make it this far. The energy will be different, likely in reduced capacity. But LSU begins a new streak and Orgeron’s talent is gaining on Nick Saban’s program. LSU 41, Alabama 34 (6-1)
Rabalais: A prime-time CBS showdown in Tiger Stadium? This could be the game for supremacy in the SEC West. Could go either way, but this time Alabama prevails. Alabama 35, LSU 31 (5-2)
Alexander: Both teams may enter this game undefeated, making it another de facto SEC West title bout. Without a packed crowd in Tiger Stadium, Alabama takes the narrow win. Alabama 38, LSU 35 (6-1)
Nov. 21 – LSU at Arkansas
Kubena: LSU played flat in Fayetteville last time. Their offense is much more potent now. Talent overwhelms the Razorbacks, which still need much rebuilding under new coach Sam Pittman. LSU 56, Arkansas 10 (7-1)
Rabalais: This is often a bad weather trap game for the Tigers. Coming right after Bama, same goes again. A game to grind through. LSU 35, Arkansas 15 (6-2)
Alexander: Arkansas hasn't won a conference game since 2017. The Razorbacks have too much to improve before they can hang with LSU. LSU 49, Arkansas 14 (7-1)
Nov. 28 – LSU at Texas A&M
Kubena: If this goes into overtime, a certain sportswriter may quit. Or curse. Or both. Seems like a make-or-break year for Jimbo Fisher in Year 3. LSU breaks through. LSU 24, Texas A&M 20 (8-1)
Rabalais: This is starting to get good. LSU got revenge last year for the 7OT loss, by a 50-7 score. Aggies will want revenge, too, but just miss it. LSU 38, Texas A&M 34 (7-2)
Alexander: Fisher has gathered talented recruiting classes the last two years and the Aggies will remember that 50-7 drubbing. But LSU has a better team. LSU 35, Texas A&M 24 (8-1)
Dec. 5 – Ole Miss at LSU
Kubena: Lane Kiffin will want to beat his old friend Orgeron and has a quarterback, John Rhys Plumlee, who tore LSU apart last year. But LSU has SEC title hopes on the line. LSU 41, Ole Miss 21 (9-1)
Rabalais: Remember when Ed Orgeron tried to make Lane Kiffin as his offensive coordinator as a selling point to be the head coach? It’s not personal, Lane. It’s strictly business. LSU 44, Ole Miss 24 (8-2)
Alexander: LSU won't allow another defensive embarrassment against Ole Miss, especially with Kiffin now on the opposite sideline. The Tigers end the season with a win. LSU 42, Ole Miss 20 (9-1)