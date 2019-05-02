Former LSU tight end Foster Moreau has signed his rookie contract to start his NFL career.

Moreau signed a four-year contract for a total just over $3 million with the Oakland Raiders, according to OverTheCap, which comes out to an annual payment of $752,096. The deal included a $488,484 signing bonus.

The news was also reported by SiriusXM's Adam Kaplan.

Moreau was selected by the Raiders No. 137 overall in the fourth round of the NFL draft, and the New Orleans native and Jesuit graduate became the first drafted tight end in the Ed Orgeron era and the first LSU tight end selected since Keith Zinger was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round in 2008.

Moreau, who wore LSU's honorary No. 18 jersey during his senior year recorded 52 catches, 629 yards and six touchdowns in his college career — a total that fell short of most of the single-season numbers recorded by the eight tight ends who were drafted before him.

But Moreau had an impressive Senior Bowl, NFL combine and pro day, and the Raiders made Moreau the highest-selected LSU tight end since Harold Bishop was drafted in 1994 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round, No. 69 overall.

Moreau had a feeling he might go to Oakland. He said he'd gone to dinner with Oakland tight ends coach Frank Smith at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, back in January.

"I fell in love with the way he coached and how he addressed the game, and what he does for his players and how he coaches," said Moreau, who was among five players that were named "Practice Players of the Week" at the Senior Bowl. "It's funny. I kept up with him throughout the whole process... I kinda hoped this'd happen."

The Raiders are in the middle of a steep rebuild, and the team is scheduled to move to Las Vegas after the 2019 season. Their head coach, Jon Gruden, left the broadcast booth last year to lead the franchise that once traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (he and the Bucs beat the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII the following season).

The Raiders went 4-12 in their first year under Gruden, who stockpiled additional draft picks by trading star players Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper. Veteran tight end Jared Cook, the team's leading receiver last year with 896 yards and six touchdowns, left a void when he signed a two-year, $15.5 million contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Tight end became a need for the Raiders, who took Moreau with its seventh pick in the draft, which it received after trading two spots backward with the Atlanta Falcons to receive an additional seventh-round pick.

The Raiders also selected high-profile SEC players with its early draft picks.

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs was Oakland's second first-round pick at No. 24 overall, and at No. 27, the Raiders spent their third first-round pick on Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram.

"This is a team where we're on the come-up," Moreau said. "We're on the rise."