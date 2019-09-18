BR.lsunwstatemain.091519 HS 3378.JPG
Buy Now

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) returns the kickoff in the first half against Northwestern State, Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Tiger Stadium.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Little surprise that LSU’s bowl projections remained basically unchanged after a 65-14 rout Saturday of FCS member Northwestern State. The vast majority continue to project the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl, most of those in a rematch against Texas. SI.com’s Michael Shapiro had LSU in the College Football Playoff last week and has them in the same spot this week, heading back to the Fiesta Bowl for a semifinal showdown with Clemson. Assuming LSU wins Saturday at Vanderbilt (11 a.m., SEC Network), it will be interesting to see if the Tigers’ are pushed out of that one projected spot by the winner of the Georgia-Notre Dame game.

The projections

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia

CollegeFootballNews.com: Cotton Bowl vs. UCF

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Steve Petrella, Action Network: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Clemson

Erick Smith, USA Today: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Bowl guide

Cotton Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Arlington, Texas (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)

Orange Bowl: 7 p.m., Dec. 30, Miami (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments