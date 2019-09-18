Little surprise that LSU’s bowl projections remained basically unchanged after a 65-14 rout Saturday of FCS member Northwestern State. The vast majority continue to project the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl, most of those in a rematch against Texas. SI.com’s Michael Shapiro had LSU in the College Football Playoff last week and has them in the same spot this week, heading back to the Fiesta Bowl for a semifinal showdown with Clemson. Assuming LSU wins Saturday at Vanderbilt (11 a.m., SEC Network), it will be interesting to see if the Tigers’ are pushed out of that one projected spot by the winner of the Georgia-Notre Dame game.
The projections
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
CollegeFootballNews.com: Cotton Bowl vs. UCF
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Steve Petrella, Action Network: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Clemson
Erick Smith, USA Today: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Bowl guide
Cotton Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Arlington, Texas (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)
Orange Bowl: 7 p.m., Dec. 30, Miami (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)