Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown reportedly officially welcomed LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to the franchise with a letter on Wednesday, which according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, read that Brown was looking forward "to building championship football teams with you for many years to come."
It is all but a formality that the Bengals select Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night's NFL draft.
Burrow would be the third LSU player to be drafted No. 1 overall, joining Billy Cannon (1959) and JaMarcus Russell (2007), and he'll enter the NFL after winning the Heisman Trophy and the College Football Playoff national championship.
Schefter said earlier in the day that the Bengals held onto their pick despite persistent trade talks from the Miami Dolphins.