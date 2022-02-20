COLUMBIA, S.C. — With just four games remaining in the regular season, the LSU basketball team could have done itself a lot of good Saturday afternoon.
A road win against South Carolina would have left Will Wade’s team in solo fifth in the Southeastern Conference standings with still an outside shot of securing a top-four seed for the upcoming league tournament.
But the chances of earning a double-bye are all but gone in the wake of a 77-75 setback to South Carolina in which LSU watched a 14-point first-half lead evaporate, then let an 11-point second-half advantage with 13:16 left slip away as well.
Instead of being alone in fifth place, two games behind Tennessee and Arkansas with four to play, LSU, at 7-7 in the SEC, is tied with Alabama, Florida and South Carolina. Mississippi State can join the fray with a win at Missouri on Sunday night.
To wind up in the fourth spot, LSU would have to win its final four games and hope either Tennessee or Arkansas, who are both 10-4, lose at least three times — which is unlikely.
So the final four games against Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas and Alabama will be huge for LSU, which had returned to early-season form with three wins in a row before stumbling Saturday,
“Extremely, extremely tough,” Wade said of letting a road win get away. “This was one of those separation games. If you want to create some separation, you’ve got to win and we didn’t get it done.”
Wade lamented that LSU built a double-digit lead in each half before opening the door for South Carolina to walk through — mainly because of poor free-throw shooting.
After taking its third 14-point lead of the first half, LSU was 4 of 7 from the line in the final 11 minutes and held just a six-point lead at halftime.
Then, a 3 of 7 showing at the charity stripe in the final 8:40 of the game helped doom the Tigers, who made just 13 of 22 overall for 59.1%.
No one had to tell Wade, who likes to say everything counts, that going 7 of 14 to close out both halves isn’t a winning recipe — especially in crunch time.
“We missed the front end of a critical one-and-one (with 3:54 to play) and we just didn’t finish off possessions like we needed to at the free-throw line,” he said. “That’s disappointing, and we’re going to keep working on it.”
But free throws weren’t the only problem.
The six-minute game that he stresses and often pulls out a win was shaky at best with LSU being outscored 9-8 in that stretch.
Then, there was the big miss on the one-and-one, seven misses in 10 field-goal attempts and three turnovers to end it.
“I thought our six-minute game — being solid on defense, making free throws and valuing the ball — would catch up with us,” Wade said. “I wasn’t happy with our six-minute game against Mississippi State (a 69-65 win on Feb. 12), and our team thought I was crazy.”
Through all that LSU still had a chance to steal one on the road when it had the ball with 15.2 seconds left and down one at 76-75.
Wade said he drew up a play with the first option being Xavier Pinson penetrating and attacking the rim.
The second option was a throwback to Brandon Murray on the left wing with Darius Days camping out in the corner for a 3-point shot and Tari Eason down on the block.
Pinson was double-teamed when he tried to get into the lane, Murray was covered and Eason also attracted two defenders — leaving Days wide open with a great look.
However, after making 4 of 7 from beyond the arc earlier, his 3-pointer was just long.
But Wade knew it should have never come to that.
“We did a lot of little things (bad),” he said. “We wanted some separation, but we didn’t handle ourselves when we needed to and it caught up to us today.
“We’re in a dog fight the rest of the way and we’ve got to find a way to dig some of these out.”