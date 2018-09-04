The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais is a member this season of The Associated Press college football poll voting panel. Here is his ballot after week one:

Rank Team Pvs

1. Clemson (1-0) 1

2. Alabama (1-0) 2

3. Ohio State (1-0) 3

4. Auburn (1-0) 9

5. Georgia (1-0) 4

6. Oklahoma (1-0) 5

7. Wisconsin (1-0) 7

8. Notre Dame (1-0) 11

9. Stanford (1-0) 13

10. West Virginia (1-0) 20

11. Virginia Tech (1-0) 19

12. LSU (1-0) NR

13. TCU (1-0) 15

14. Washington (0-1) 6

15. Miss. State (1-0) 16

16. USC (1-0) 17

17. Michigan State (1-0) 12

18. Penn State (1-0) 10

19. Miami (0-1) 8

20. Boise State (1-0) 22

21. UCF (1-0) 23

22. Oregon (1-0) NR

23. Michigan (0-1) 14

24. Oklahoma State (1-0) NR

25. South Carolina (1-0) NR

Dropped out: No. 18 Florida State, No. 21 Texas, No. 24 Arizona, No. 25 Florida Atlantic.

