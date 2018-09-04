The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais is a member this season of The Associated Press college football poll voting panel. Here is his ballot after week one:
LSU apparently made a big impression on head coaches and the media with its statement win over Miami in prime time Sunday at AT&T Stadium …
Rank Team Pvs
1. Clemson (1-0) 1
2. Alabama (1-0) 2
3. Ohio State (1-0) 3
4. Auburn (1-0) 9
5. Georgia (1-0) 4
6. Oklahoma (1-0) 5
7. Wisconsin (1-0) 7
8. Notre Dame (1-0) 11
9. Stanford (1-0) 13
10. West Virginia (1-0) 20
11. Virginia Tech (1-0) 19
12. LSU (1-0) NR
13. TCU (1-0) 15
14. Washington (0-1) 6
15. Miss. State (1-0) 16
16. USC (1-0) 17
17. Michigan State (1-0) 12
18. Penn State (1-0) 10
19. Miami (0-1) 8
20. Boise State (1-0) 22
21. UCF (1-0) 23
22. Oregon (1-0) NR
23. Michigan (0-1) 14
24. Oklahoma State (1-0) NR
25. South Carolina (1-0) NR
Dropped out: No. 18 Florida State, No. 21 Texas, No. 24 Arizona, No. 25 Florida Atlantic.
