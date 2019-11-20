The LSU women’s basketball team has struggled to put together four quarters of good basketball in recent games and it showed again Wednesday night against Southeastern Louisiana.
The Lady Tigers (1-3) had a 52-30 lead going into the fourth quarter before coach Nikki Fargas rotated four starters out of the game. Southeastern then staged a comeback.
With 2:47 left in the game, the Lions (0-4) cut the deficit to as little as 10 points before the Lady Tigers' defense buckled down for a 62-52 victory in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Fargas said Southeastern was able to put up what she called “energy plays” in the fourth quarter in outscoring LSU 23-12. She emphasized that it is equally important for both the bench and the starters to play to their potential to put together a full game.
“This game is a 40-minute game, and I thought for the first three quarters we did a really nice job of running our play action and getting the looks that we wanted,” Fargas said. “This game gave us an opportunity to play our bench and when your name if called, you’ve got to be ready to answer that call. I thought we failed in that area.”
The Lady Tigers played cohesively with the starters on the court and Fargas called forward Ayana Mitchell and center Faustina Aifuwa “a force to be reckoned with.”
Mitchell had another double-double and led the Lady Tigers with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Aifuwa was close behind with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Southeastern forward Jyar Francis led all scorers with 17 points, while teammate guard Alexius Horne added 14 points and seven assists.
While some of the LSU bench struggled forward Awa Trasi gave the Tigers a boost, putting up 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field and 3-for-4 from three-point range.
“I thought Awa allowed the offense to come to her,” Fargas said. “She was in the pick-and-pop area and taking her time on her shots. She didn’t rush it. I think it also goes back to Awa is now playing like she is responsible and being a responsible part of the team.”
LSU opened the game on a 8-0 run before Horne made a midrange jumper three minutes into the game. The Lions kept the game close for most of the first half, especially when Fargas started rotating players on the court.
That changed quickly. The Lions tied the game at 12 with 2:43 left in the first quarter, but never gained the lead.
The Lady Tigers went on an 11-1 run through the last 4:50 of the second quarter to lead 35-20 at halftime. The Lions went the last 7:12 of the second quarter without a field goal, scoring only six points in the second quarter but totaling four turnovers.
The third quarter was more of the same with LSU outscoring the Lions 15-9. But the Lady Tigers struggled in the fourth quarter, not making a field goal in the last 5:54 of the game.
“We always have those spurts where we’re really, really good,” Mitchell said. “We’ve just got to figure out a way to do it for 40 minutes, whether it’s subs or no subs. It’s finding that rhythm, finding a groove for a consecutive 40 minutes and I think eventually we’ll get there.”