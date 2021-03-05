Imperishable hope. That was what “Baseball” documentarian Ken Burns once said the sport is all about.
At times over the past 12 months, as the sports we love were shuttered then gradually fluttered back to life, hope was all we had to cling to. A fan-less game here. A championship there, decided before a restricted-capacity crowd. Social distancing didn’t just mean from each other, but from our sports world. Perhaps we had come to take it for granted.
But they came back. Life, Jeff Goldblum said in “Jurassic Park,” finds a way. So did sports. And while the pandemic is far from over, the hope that we are moving in the right direction imbues us with a sense of relief and gratitude — emotions we probably never expected from sports.
It isn’t just about whether your team will win a championship, or whether your favorite athlete will win an MVP award. We have been renewed in our appreciation for sports simply happening at all. For the crisply turned double play. The slam dunk. The well-executed toss sweep. The backspin lob, a Mondo Duplantis vault, or a thoroughbred thundering around the clubhouse turn.
Stadium capacities are now growing like spring flowers. We don't know ye if a full house will be a thing in Tiger Stadium or the Superdome or wherever else this fall, but we’re getting there. We are social beings by nature, and we have an inherent need to be as one.
So don’t let hope perish.
And let’s all hope we don’t have to go through a year like this ever again.