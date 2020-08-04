LSU senior linebacker Travez Moore shared his experience with coronavirus on Twitter on Tuesday morning. He is thought to be the first Tigers football player to speak publicly about his experience with the virus during a pandemic that has shut down large parts of the country and altered the direction of every sport.
The 6-foot-4 Bastrop High graduate said he lost significant weight, dropping from 256 pounds to 229. He said he lost his appetite and had difficulty breathing. He lost senses of taste and smell, both of which are symptoms of the virus.
"Bro coronavirus is real," wrote Moore, who recorded three tackles, a half tackle for loss and half a sack in 2019.
Bro coronavirus is real 👎🏿.. i was 256 now I’m 229 because i lost my appetite and it’s hard to eat plus you can barley breath. You can’t smell food you can’t taste food or taste any liquids.. stay y’all ass in the house https://t.co/GU66rkau0v— vezz (@moore_travez) August 4, 2020
Multiple LSU football players tested positive for coronavirus when the team first reported to campus on June 8. The total number of cases began with a group of five to six players, a source said, and Sports Illustrated reported at least 30 of LSU's 115 players were quarantined because they either tested positive or had contact with a player who tested positive.
Orgeron later said that reported number was too high and that the team's case numbers are "way down." At last week's Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting, Orgeron said "I think we have two guys right now," that have tested positive for the virus.
Health and safety concerns have been addressed by such leadership. The Southeastern Conference announced in mid-July that players who opted to sit out the fall season would not lose their scholarships — an action recommended by the league's athletic directors and approved unanimously by the league's presidents and chancellors.
Orgeron said at the Rotary Club meeting that no LSU players have chosen to sit out this season because of health concerns.
"None of our players have talked about that," Orgeron said. "I know that they have the option. Our players are eager to play. These guys are elite. These guys want to win championships. They believe in each other. I don't expect much of that to happen."