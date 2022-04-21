Matt McMahon has another addition for his major roster-rebuilding project at LSU.
Derrick Fountain, a 6-foot-9 forward who just finished his sophomore season as a bench player at Mississippi State, has joined the Tigers men's basketball team, he announced Thursday.
Fountain, a native of Holly Springs, Mississippi, averaged 5.4 points and 3.0 rebounds as a freshman, but his numbers dipped this season, when he averaged 1.8 points in 25 games.
Fountain made the announcement via Twitter, posting photos of himself in an LSU uniform with McMahon and family members.
He is the fifth player to transfer into LSU since the school fired Will Wade in March and replaced him with McMahon, prompting a mass exodus of the roster.
LSU has added guards Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal from McMahon's old program at Murray State; forward/center Kendal Coleman, who averaged 15.4 points and 10.1 rebounds at Northwestern State; and point guard Cam Hayes, who averaged 7.0 points and 2.1 assists last season at N.C. State.
McMahon has signed center Corneilus Williams, a high school senior from Hickory, North Carolina.
Also, forward Mwani Wilkinson and guard Justice Williams have announced that they will return to LSU after putting their names in the transfer portal following Wade's firing last month.