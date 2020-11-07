BR.lsucarolina.102520 HS 1496.JPG
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron jumps up and down to amp up his players before they take the field for kickoff against South Carolina, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The college football season may not be going so well for LSU, but that hasn't yet had a negative effect on recruiting.

Ed Orgeron and the Tigers landed a commitment Saturday from four-star safety Derrick Davis Jr., a highly pursued 2021 prospect out of Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Davis is the nation's No. 3 safety, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and he committed to LSU over Alabama, Notre Dame, Southern Cal and others.

It is the second highly ranked safety recruit LSU has landed in as many weeks. Lafayette Christian Academy's Sage Ryan, the nation's No. 1 safety, committed to LSU over Alabama last week.

Orgeron said on his weekly radio show two weeks ago that there is a large focus on safeties in recruiting, and he has snagged two of the best available in the recruiting class.

LSU's 2021 class now has 22 commitments, and it ranks No. 4 nationally in the nation.

