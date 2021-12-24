Will Wade didn’t exactly have the Christmas spirit when he entered his locker room Wednesday night.
No. 17 LSU had just improved to 12-0 with a 95-60 pounding of Lipscomb, but Wade wasn’t thinking about wishing his team a Merry Christmas as the Tigers prepared for a three-day break.
From all indications, Wade delivered a stern message to go with the players’ time away from the practice court following their 10th double-digit win of the season.
When he reached his postgame interview session several minutes later than usual, it was obvious Wade wasn’t thrilled with what he had just seen in LSU’s final tuneup before Southeastern Conference play begins Wednesday night at No. 12 Auburn.
“All right, what do we want to talk about?” Wade asked reporters. “We won, we’re 12-0, we’ve got to get a lot better heading into the SEC.”
There were some good takeaways from the game for an LSU team that’s one of just five unbeatens remaining in Division I after Arizona’s loss to Temmessee earlier in the evening.
But before Wade got to the good, there was the bad.
The chief problems were 10 turnovers in the second half after the Tigers gave it away just four times in the first half.
Three 3-point baskets LSU surrendered in the closing minutes that allowed Lipscomb to reach the 60-point mark was also a talking point.
Those things, combined with the absence of injured forward Tari Eason, put a damper on the 35-point win over Lipscomb.
It also left Wade worrying about the Tigers' next game considering there was a three-day holiday break mixed in.
“We talked about that for 10 minutes in the locker room,” he said of his team’s SEC opener. “We’re going to have to be much better than we have been to go into Auburn and give ourselves an opportunity to win.”
Wade was happy to have a season-high six players score in double figures with another coming up one point shy. Being credited with 20 assists on 40 made field goals was also good, he said.
“That was a positive,” hesaid. “Twenty assists, that was a positive.”
Getting off to a faster start than they have in recent games, taking an 18-5 lead less than five minutes into the contest, was pleasing as well. So was a 44-28 edge in rebounding.
But the 10 turnovers by the Tigers in the final 20 minutes obviously irritated Wade the most, especially when he thought about what his team will be up against in a hostile Auburn Arena on Wednesday night.
“We go in there and cough the ball up like that, the roof’s caving in,” he said. “They’ll be hanging from the rafters up there; it’s the toughtest environment in our league.
“I can see down the road … I don’t just live in the present,” Wade added. “I live for what’s reality, what’s fixing to happen.”
When asked what would make him happy, Wade admitted he wasn’t exactly thrilled before the second-half mistakes against Lipscomb.
“I told our team before the game that we’re underachieving; I don’t think we have anybody on our team playing at their best right now,” he said.
“We’re getting closer with some of them, but until we get all eight guys playing at their best and we’re playing at our best as a team, we’re underachieving.”
But Wade wasn't finished.
“Comfort is the enemy of progress, (and) we got comfort,” he said. “We got guys that are comfortable with being just okay with how they’re playing. They're capable of so much more, and we’re capable of so much more as a team.
"When we get those guys playing better, that’s what I’m after. That would make me happy.”