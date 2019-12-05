The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' matchup with Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday in Atlanta.
Brooks Kubena
LSU 27, Georgia 22
No team has scored more than 20 points on Georgia this season. LSU will be the first. Expect this to be much like the Auburn game: a tough Bulldogs defense that can bottle the Tigers enough to grab an early lead. LSU's defense is playing well at the right time to give its offense time to adjust.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 38, Georgia 17
Georgia has one of the best defenses in college football and a massive offensive line, but the Bulldogs don’t have enough playmakers to keep pace with LSU. This game may turn into a grind, but the Tigers’ in-game adjustments will secure the Southeastern Conference Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 31, Georgia 18
The question recently has been whether LSU is as complete a team as Ohio State. That’s still debatable, but the Tigers are more complete than Georgia. The Bulldogs’ defense is excellent, but it hasn’t seen an offense like LSU’s. It will be a battle, but ultimately Georgia’s shorthanded offense won’t be able to keep pace.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 35, Georgia 19
Georgia has given up more than 17 points once (in a 20-17 OT loss to South Carolina) and the Dogs have allowed just 12 touchdowns — one rushing — which could make it tough for the Tigers. But LSU's high-flying offense, which has 74 touchdowns, makes the necessary adjustments and finds a way to get it done.