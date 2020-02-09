LSU senior forward and emotional center Ayana Mitchell is done for the season. Junior guard Khayla Pointer is just getting started.
If LSU is to entertain hopes of an NCAA tournament bid, more of the burden will now shift to Pointer who seems to be upping her game.
Mitchell’s season-ending knee injury creates a different dynamic as the Tigers prepare for Monday’s home game against Missouri at 6 p.m. in the PMAC.
“No one can replace Ayana and what she does,” Pointer said. “But we all can do a little more, play together more, get some assists. It’s only right that I try to pick her up when she’s picked us up so many times.”
Pointer’s season has been inconsistent but more up than down of late. She leads the team with a 15.1 scoring average but her all around ability demands she take most of the burden left by Mitchell’s absence. She was named SEC Player of the Week after going for 42 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in victories against Florida and Texas A&M.
Mitchell was either sick or injured in both of those games which indicates Pointer has already begun assuming her role.
“I’ve been more focused, more locked in on what the team needs from me,” Pointer said. “One game I might have to be more aggressive. One game I might have to get my teammates the ball more. It’s understanding what the team needs from me in that moment.”
She’s provided better outside shooting, something missing from the Tigers attack. Pointer made 5 of 8 3-point shots in the two games combined, sparking LSU to a 12 of 23 team effort from behind the arc. The Tigers are still last in the SEC in 3-point shots attempted but moved up two spots to 12th in percentage (28.6) with the outburst.
“It’s confidence and actually taking the shots,” Pointer said. “I haven’t been looking for my 3-ball. I’ve just been getting to the basket. My mom got on me a few games ago and I said, ‘You know mom, I don’t know (why she’s not taking 3s).’ When you are open you need to let it go and have confidence it will go in.”
Coach Nikki Fargas, who is Pointer’s aunt, knows she’s got to get maximum performance from Pointer now and knows the potential is there.
“Pointer is a special player,” Fargas said. “She’s got this ‘it’ about her. When she’s on, she’s hard to guard. She has the 3-ball, the mid-range and can get to the rack.”
LSU also has a score to settle with Missouri, which upset LSU in Columbia Jan. 5. Missouri (6-17, 3-7) was 3-11 at the time but LSU fell behind 42-21 at halftime. A furious rally got them within two points before falling 69-65.
LSU shot 33.3 percent from the field and was 1 of 16 on 3-point shots while Missouri hit 11 of 23 from beyond the arc.
“We’ve got to stay humbled eve after a win,” Fargas said. “You handle success just like you handle failure. You come back and work even harder. That’s what this group has shown it can do.”
The game starts in important stretch. LSU will play three times in seven days with a home game against Tennessee Thursday and a visit to Auburn Sunday.