LSU doesn’t have enough depth to field two separate teams Saturday afternoon, so coach Brian Kelly will use an offense vs. defense scrimmage in his first spring game. Though the format may look unusual and a few starters won’t play because of injuries, there are still plenty of position battles, giving the players another chance to establish themselves before preseason camp. After watching spring practice, The Advocate | Times-Picayune created an unofficial depth chart for the game.
Projected Depth Chart
Offense
LT
Will Campbell - 6-6, 317
Miles Frazier - 6-5, 325
LG
Tre’Mond Shorts - 6-5, 340
Xavier Hill - 6-4, 315
C
Charles Turner - 6-4, 285
Fitzgerald West - 6-2, 325
RG
Miles Frazier - 6-5, 325
Kardell Thomas - 6-4, 345
RT
Cameron Wire - 6-6, 307
Marcus Dumervil - 6-5, 293
TE
Jack Mashburn - 6-3, 235
Kole Taylor - 6-7, 247
WR
Brian Thomas Jr. - 6-3, 205
Chris Hilton Jr. - 6-1, 185
WR
Malik Nabers - 6-0, 190
Jack Bech - 6-2, 215
WR
Jaray Jenkins - 6-2, 205
Kyren Lacy - 6-2, 215
QB
Jayden Daniels - 6-3, 185
Myles Brennan - 6-4, 235
RB
John Emery Jr. - 5-11, 220
Tre’ Bradford - 6-0, 210
Defense
DE
Ali Gaye - 6-6, 268
Saivion Jones - 6-5, 255
DT
Maason Smith - 6-5, 298
Mekhi Wingo - 6-0, 292
DT
Jaquelin Roy - 6-3, 315
Jacobian Guillory - 6-1, 335
DE/OLB
BJ Ojulari - 6-3, 245
Zavier Carter - 6-3, 210
LB
Mike Jones Jr. - 6-0, 232
West Weeks - 6-3, 230
LB
Greg Penn III - 6-1, 237
Micah Baskerville - 6-1, 228
CB
Mekhi Garner - 6-2, 215
Jordan Toles - 6-1, 205
NB
Greg Brooks Jr. - 5-9, 185
Sage Ryan - 5-11, 203
FS
Jay Ward - 6-1, 188
Matthew Langlois - 6-0, 202
SS
Joe Foucha - 5-10, 210
Derrick Davis Jr. - 6-0, 208
CB
Damarius McGhee - 6-0, 165
Quad Wilson - 5-8, 164
Specialists
PK
Ezekeal Mata - 5-11, 195
Damian Ramos - 6-2, 177
P
Peyton Todd - 6-5, 240
SP
Jonathan Ferguson - 6-2, 238
Slade Roy - 6-2, 220
KR
Armoni Goodwin - 5-8, 198
Chris Hilton Jr. - 6-1, 185
PR
Malik Nabers - 6-0, 190
Jack Bech - 6-2, 215
Positional Breakdowns
Offensive line
Before practice began, offensive line coach Brad Davis said LSU was “starting from ground zero” after four starters left school. Davis has shuffled the group throughout the spring, but he recently settled on a combination with left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Tre’Mond Shorts, center Charles Turner, right guard Miles Frazier and right tackle Cameron Wire. They may have an edge leaving the spring, but that doesn’t mean they secured spots for the season opener.
The backfield
There’s a three-man race at quarterback with no clear leader between sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier. All of them have split reps throughout the spring as LSU looks for its starter. The competition will continue into the scrimmage. At running back, senior John Emery Jr. has stood out throughout practice. He has a deep room behind him, and Penn State transfer Noah Cain arrives this summer.
Wide receivers/tight ends
Even without star junior Kayshon Boutte, the wide receivers look like one of LSU’s strongest position groups. Senior Jaray Jenkins provides a steady presence on the outside after catching six touchdowns last year, and a promising group of sophomores seems ready to take another step in their development. LSU feels less confident about the tight ends. The coaching staff wants to add an experienced transfer to the room after spring practice.
Defensive line
Once again, LSU’s front can anchor the defense with its depth and talent. BJ Ojulari, who will play out of a two-point stance, is back after recording seven sacks last season. Ali Gaye will play defensive end across from him, backed up by Saivion Jones. Versatile sophomore Maason Smith wants to prove he can do even more. Jaquelin Roy, Jacobian Guillory and Mekhi Wingo form a solid rotation at defensive tackle.
Linebackers
A peculiar position, LSU has plenty of depth but only one experienced player at linebacker. That’s returning starter Micah Baskerville, and he had to work his way back up the depth chart this spring. The starters at every practice have been former Clemson transfer Mike Jones Jr. and sophomore Greg Penn III. LSU also has Virginia transfer West Weeks, sixth-year senior Jared Small and five-star Harold Perkins, who joins the team this summer.
Defensive backs
LSU overhauled its secondary by signing five transfers, and most of them will start. Safety Joe Foucha (Arkansas), nickel safety Greg Brooks Jr. (Arkansas), cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (Oklahoma State) and cornerback Mekhi Garner (UL) all have spots. Plus, LSU has more depth at safety with Jay Ward, Major Burns and Sage Ryan. There are depth issues at cornerback, which will improve a little bit when cornerback Sevyn Banks (Ohio State) competes for playing time this fall.
Notable Players Sitting Out the Spring Game
WR Kayshon Boutte (recovering from ankle injury), CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse (recovering from foot fracture), OL Garrett Dellinger (limited by shoulder injury), OL Marlon Martinez (limited by injury), S Major Burns (missed spring with foot injury).