LSU doesn’t have enough depth to field two separate teams Saturday afternoon, so coach Brian Kelly will use an offense vs. defense scrimmage in his first spring game. Though the format may look unusual and a few starters won’t play because of injuries, there are still plenty of position battles, giving the players another chance to establish themselves before preseason camp. After watching spring practice, The Advocate | Times-Picayune created an unofficial depth chart for the game.

Projected Depth Chart

Offense

LT

Will Campbell - 6-6, 317

Miles Frazier - 6-5, 325

LG

Tre’Mond Shorts - 6-5, 340

Xavier Hill - 6-4, 315

C

Charles Turner - 6-4, 285

Fitzgerald West - 6-2, 325

RG

Miles Frazier - 6-5, 325

Kardell Thomas - 6-4, 345

RT

Cameron Wire - 6-6, 307

Marcus Dumervil - 6-5, 293

TE

Jack Mashburn - 6-3, 235

Kole Taylor - 6-7, 247

WR

Brian Thomas Jr. - 6-3, 205

Chris Hilton Jr. - 6-1, 185

WR

Malik Nabers - 6-0, 190

Jack Bech - 6-2, 215

WR

Jaray Jenkins - 6-2, 205

Kyren Lacy - 6-2, 215

QB

Jayden Daniels - 6-3, 185

Myles Brennan - 6-4, 235

RB

John Emery Jr. - 5-11, 220

Tre’ Bradford - 6-0, 210

Defense

DE

Ali Gaye - 6-6, 268

Saivion Jones - 6-5, 255

DT

Maason Smith - 6-5, 298

Mekhi Wingo - 6-0, 292

DT

Jaquelin Roy - 6-3, 315

Jacobian Guillory - 6-1, 335

DE/OLB

BJ Ojulari - 6-3, 245

Zavier Carter - 6-3, 210

LB

Mike Jones Jr. - 6-0, 232

West Weeks - 6-3, 230

LB

Greg Penn III - 6-1, 237

Micah Baskerville - 6-1, 228

CB

Mekhi Garner - 6-2, 215

Jordan Toles - 6-1, 205

NB

Greg Brooks Jr. - 5-9, 185

Sage Ryan - 5-11, 203

FS

Jay Ward - 6-1, 188

Matthew Langlois - 6-0, 202

SS

Joe Foucha - 5-10, 210

Derrick Davis Jr. - 6-0, 208

CB

Damarius McGhee - 6-0, 165

Quad Wilson - 5-8, 164

Specialists

PK

Ezekeal Mata - 5-11, 195

Damian Ramos - 6-2, 177

P

Peyton Todd - 6-5, 240

SP

Jonathan Ferguson - 6-2, 238

Slade Roy - 6-2, 220

KR

Armoni Goodwin - 5-8, 198

Chris Hilton Jr. - 6-1, 185

PR

Malik Nabers - 6-0, 190

Jack Bech - 6-2, 215

Positional Breakdowns

Offensive line

Before practice began, offensive line coach Brad Davis said LSU was “starting from ground zero” after four starters left school. Davis has shuffled the group throughout the spring, but he recently settled on a combination with left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Tre’Mond Shorts, center Charles Turner, right guard Miles Frazier and right tackle Cameron Wire. They may have an edge leaving the spring, but that doesn’t mean they secured spots for the season opener.

The backfield

There’s a three-man race at quarterback with no clear leader between sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier. All of them have split reps throughout the spring as LSU looks for its starter. The competition will continue into the scrimmage. At running back, senior John Emery Jr. has stood out throughout practice. He has a deep room behind him, and Penn State transfer Noah Cain arrives this summer.

Wide receivers/tight ends

Even without star junior Kayshon Boutte, the wide receivers look like one of LSU’s strongest position groups. Senior Jaray Jenkins provides a steady presence on the outside after catching six touchdowns last year, and a promising group of sophomores seems ready to take another step in their development. LSU feels less confident about the tight ends. The coaching staff wants to add an experienced transfer to the room after spring practice.

Defensive line

Once again, LSU’s front can anchor the defense with its depth and talent. BJ Ojulari, who will play out of a two-point stance, is back after recording seven sacks last season. Ali Gaye will play defensive end across from him, backed up by Saivion Jones. Versatile sophomore Maason Smith wants to prove he can do even more. Jaquelin Roy, Jacobian Guillory and Mekhi Wingo form a solid rotation at defensive tackle.

Linebackers

A peculiar position, LSU has plenty of depth but only one experienced player at linebacker. That’s returning starter Micah Baskerville, and he had to work his way back up the depth chart this spring. The starters at every practice have been former Clemson transfer Mike Jones Jr. and sophomore Greg Penn III. LSU also has Virginia transfer West Weeks, sixth-year senior Jared Small and five-star Harold Perkins, who joins the team this summer.

Defensive backs

LSU overhauled its secondary by signing five transfers, and most of them will start. Safety Joe Foucha (Arkansas), nickel safety Greg Brooks Jr. (Arkansas), cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (Oklahoma State) and cornerback Mekhi Garner (UL) all have spots. Plus, LSU has more depth at safety with Jay Ward, Major Burns and Sage Ryan. There are depth issues at cornerback, which will improve a little bit when cornerback Sevyn Banks (Ohio State) competes for playing time this fall.

Notable Players Sitting Out the Spring Game

WR Kayshon Boutte (recovering from ankle injury), CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse (recovering from foot fracture), OL Garrett Dellinger (limited by shoulder injury), OL Marlon Martinez (limited by injury), S Major Burns (missed spring with foot injury).

