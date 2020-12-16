LSU has landed its third linebacker signing of the 2021 recruiting class.
Four-star outside linebacker Zavier Carter officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday, joining inside linebackers Greg Penn III and Navonteque Strong.
The Atlanta native played at Hapeville Charter and is the No. 12 rated outside linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
ABOUT ZAVIER CARTER
- FROM: Atlanta, Georgia
- POSITION: outside linebacker
- MEASURABLES: 6-4, 193 pounds
- COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 213 nationally; No. 12 at position; No. 18 in Georgia
