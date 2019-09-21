LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (91) reaches for his leg as LSU linebacker Damone Clark (35) speaks with him on the field in the second half of the Tigers' 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Vanderbilt's first play of the game, Ke’Shawn Vaughn broke into open field at Vanderbilt Stadium. Vaughn sprinted deep into LSU territory, gaining 41 yards before senior cornerback Kristian Fulton pushed him out of bounds.
Though LSU won its first Southeastern Conference game of the season 66-38 on Saturday afternoon, the Tigers’ injury-riddled defense struggled. They contained Vanderbilt for long stretches, but explosive plays punctuated the afternoon.
“We were struggling because we had some injuries and people were down,” safety JaCoby Stevens said, “but the fact that we stayed together and we rallied back speaks to the maturity of this defense.”
Vanderbilt finished with 374 yards — 213 on just six plays. Quarterback Riley Neal completed passes of 36, 30, 28 and 26 yards. Vaughn rushed for 130 yards, and 93 of them came on two carries.
By the end of the game, Vanderbilt had its second-highest point total in 31 games against LSU. (The Commodores also scored two defensive touchdowns.)
“We're not happy at all,” coach Ed Orgeron said of the defense's performance. “We missed some tackles. We can't make any excuses about blocking, tackling and fitting our gaps.”
The Tigers entered the game without outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, safety Todd Harris, defensive end Rashard Lawrence and defensive end Glen Logan. (Harris is out for the season.) Then, linebacker Michael Divinity got hurt in the second quarter.
Divinity hobbled off the field toward the locker room, his arms draped over the shoulders of LSU’s athletic trainers. He did not return to the game.
“We'll see tomorrow, but it looked pretty significant,” Orgeron said. “No breaks or stuff like that.”
The injuries forced LSU to play its second-team defensive line. Junior Justin Thomas started. So did freshman Joseph Evans. Neither had started before at LSU. On Vaughn’s opening run, Orgeron said both players slid out of their gaps.
“There's no excuse to jump out your gap,” Orgeron said. “If a guy gets overpowered or something like that and he's not able to do it physically, I can understand that. We've got to be more disciplined. It doesn't matter who's out there. Next man up.”
LSU soon switched Thomas and Evans for sophomore nose tackle Tyler Shelvin and defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. They had not started because they each missed at least one practice this week. Farrell had an illness in his family. Orgeron did not say why Shelvin was absent Tuesday.
Though the substitutions helped — LSU forced consecutive punts — the Commodores began the second half with a 26-yard pass. Then Vaughn scored on a 52-yard run. Grant Delpit, the Tigers’ unanimous All-American safety last season, whiffed on an open-field tackle.
“That's totally unacceptable on my part,” Delpit said.
Orgeron expressed concern about LSU’s tackling during the preseason, and through the first quarter of the season, the Tigers’ defense has not tackled well. When Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb caught an 18-yard touchdown, LSU missed three tackles.
During their open date next week, Orgeron said LSU will install drills designed for open field tackling. It has struggled to bring down opponents in space, Orgeron said. Delpit and inside linebacker Patrick Queen believed the issue has stemmed from thinking too much.
LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) pulls in a reception from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow while being defended by Vanderbilt defensive back Allan George (28) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) misses the catch while being defended by Vanderbilt defensive back Allan George (28) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) pulls in a reception from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow while being defended by Vanderbilt defensive back Allan George (28) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt wide receiver Chris Pierce (19) misses the catch while being defended by LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU linebacker Ray Thornton (43), LSU cornerback Cordale Flott (25) and LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) look on as LSU team medical personnel tend to LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) runs the ball to the end zone for the score in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) is helped off the field after injuring his left ankle in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU kicker Cade York (36) kicks a field goal held by LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg (38) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (35) and LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) hold Vanderbilt running back KeÕShawn Vaughn (5) on a fourth down in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt wide receiver Justice Shelton-Mosley (11) slips the tackle by LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass as LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) and LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) hold Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt defensive back BJ Anderson (16) gets up after pulling the helmet off LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) on the stop in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt defensive back BJ Anderson (16) pulls the helmet off LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) on the stop in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass as LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) and LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) hold Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt running back Keyon Brooks (21) slips the tackle by LSU safety Cameron Lewis (31) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) tackles Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney (80) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) celebrates after holding Vanderbilt on the fourth down in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball off to LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb (16) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) and LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) celebrate with LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) after Jefferson scores in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) runs past Vanderbilt defensive back DC Williams (5) as he scores in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) slips Vanderbilt linebacker Dimitri Moore (7) on the carry in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (10) celebrates with LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) after Chase scored in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU running back John Emery Jr. (4) carries the ball before the stop by Vanderbilt safety Max Worship (14) in the second half of the Tigers' 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt offensive lineman Dan Dawkins (72) pushes back on LSU defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) as he pressures Vanderbilt quarterback Deuce Wallace (2) in the second half of the Tigers' 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) intercepts a pass intended for Vanderbilt wide receiver James Bostic (81) as LSU cornerback Raydarious Jones (29) defends in the second half of the Tigers' 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (91) reaches for his leg as LSU linebacker Damone Clark (35) speaks with him on the field in the second half of the Tigers' 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU team medical personnel tend to defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (91) after he went down in the second half of the Tigers' 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU offensive lineman Donavaughn Campbell (71) grimaces on the field after going down following a field goal in the second half of the Tigers 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (91) celebrates after sacking Vanderbilt quarterback Riley Neal (6) for a loss in the second half of the Tigers 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. LSU linebacker Damone Clark was also credited on the sack.
LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. wears a boot on his left ankle during the second half of the Tigers 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (35) tackles Vanderbilt quarterback Riley Neal (6) for a loss in the second half of the Tigers 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) celebrates with LSU safety Cameron Lewis (31) after scoring on a blocked punt recovery in the second half of the Tigers 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) celebrates with his teammates after intercepting a pass in the second half of the Tigers 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) celebrates with LSU wide receiver Racey McMath (17) and LSU wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (13) after scoring on a blocked punt recovery in the second half of the Tigers 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
The LSU defense celebrates after LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) intercepted a pass in the second half of the Tigers 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney (80) goes airborne on the stop by LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) in the second half of the Tigers 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) celebrates with LSU wide receiver Racey McMath (17) and LSU defensive back Maurice Hampton Jr. (14) after scoring on a blocked punt recovery in the second half of the Tigers 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU running back John Emery Jr. (4) carries the ball into the end zone for the score in the second half of the Tigers 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass over Vanderbilt linebacker Kenny Hebert (21) and LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis (68) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown with LSU wide receiver Trey Palmer (33) and LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) pressures Vanderbilt quarterback Riley Neal (6) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (10) celebrates with LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) after Chase scored in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney (80) is stopped by LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3), left, and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) slips Vanderbilt safety Dashaun Jerkins (33) and Vanderbilt safety Tae Daley (3) on his way to score in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt running back Keyon Brooks (21) slips LSU safety Cameron Lewis (31) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) celebrates after stopping Vanderbilt running back KeÕShawn Vaughn (5) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball off to LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) makes the catch on a reception in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt defensive back BJ Anderson (16), left, and Vanderbilt defensive back Allan George (28) tackle LSU wide receiver Racey McMath (17) in the first half between the Tigers and the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
The Tigers hope Lawrence will return after the open date and Logan by their game against Florida in three weeks. Chaisson dressed for Saturday’s game, but he did not play. Delpit played through pain against Vanderbilt. Fulton managed a shoulder injury.
For LSU’s health and its improvement, Orgeron said the open date comes at the perfect time. The Tigers will practice three times next week. Then they will relax for a weekend, letting their bodies rest before Utah State and the rest of their SEC schedule.
After the game, the Tigers recognized they need to improve. They also expressed satisfaction in their performance. They had won the game, remaining undefeated. At least for one day, they wanted to enjoy the victory.
“Was everything pretty?” Orgeron said. “No, it wasn't. But you know what? We kept on fighting.”