NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Vanderbilt's first play of the game, Ke’Shawn Vaughn broke into open field at Vanderbilt Stadium. Vaughn sprinted deep into LSU territory, gaining 41 yards before senior cornerback Kristian Fulton pushed him out of bounds.

Though LSU won its first Southeastern Conference game of the season 66-38 on Saturday afternoon, the Tigers’ injury-riddled defense struggled. They contained Vanderbilt for long stretches, but explosive plays punctuated the afternoon.

“We were struggling because we had some injuries and people were down,” safety JaCoby Stevens said, “but the fact that we stayed together and we rallied back speaks to the maturity of this defense.”

Vanderbilt finished with 374 yards — 213 on just six plays. Quarterback Riley Neal completed passes of 36, 30, 28 and 26 yards. Vaughn rushed for 130 yards, and 93 of them came on two carries.

By the end of the game, Vanderbilt had its second-highest point total in 31 games against LSU. (The Commodores also scored two defensive touchdowns.)

“We're not happy at all,” coach Ed Orgeron said of the defense's performance. “We missed some tackles. We can't make any excuses about blocking, tackling and fitting our gaps.”

The Tigers entered the game without outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, safety Todd Harris, defensive end Rashard Lawrence and defensive end Glen Logan. (Harris is out for the season.) Then, linebacker Michael Divinity got hurt in the second quarter.

Divinity hobbled off the field toward the locker room, his arms draped over the shoulders of LSU’s athletic trainers. He did not return to the game.

“We'll see tomorrow, but it looked pretty significant,” Orgeron said. “No breaks or stuff like that.”

The injuries forced LSU to play its second-team defensive line. Junior Justin Thomas started. So did freshman Joseph Evans. Neither had started before at LSU. On Vaughn’s opening run, Orgeron said both players slid out of their gaps.

“There's no excuse to jump out your gap,” Orgeron said. “If a guy gets overpowered or something like that and he's not able to do it physically, I can understand that. We've got to be more disciplined. It doesn't matter who's out there. Next man up.”

LSU soon switched Thomas and Evans for sophomore nose tackle Tyler Shelvin and defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. They had not started because they each missed at least one practice this week. Farrell had an illness in his family. Orgeron did not say why Shelvin was absent Tuesday.

Though the substitutions helped — LSU forced consecutive punts — the Commodores began the second half with a 26-yard pass. Then Vaughn scored on a 52-yard run. Grant Delpit, the Tigers’ unanimous All-American safety last season, whiffed on an open-field tackle.

“That's totally unacceptable on my part,” Delpit said.

Orgeron expressed concern about LSU’s tackling during the preseason, and through the first quarter of the season, the Tigers’ defense has not tackled well. When Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb caught an 18-yard touchdown, LSU missed three tackles.

During their open date next week, Orgeron said LSU will install drills designed for open field tackling. It has struggled to bring down opponents in space, Orgeron said. Delpit and inside linebacker Patrick Queen believed the issue has stemmed from thinking too much.

The Tigers hope Lawrence will return after the open date and Logan by their game against Florida in three weeks. Chaisson dressed for Saturday’s game, but he did not play. Delpit played through pain against Vanderbilt. Fulton managed a shoulder injury.

For LSU’s health and its improvement, Orgeron said the open date comes at the perfect time. The Tigers will practice three times next week. Then they will relax for a weekend, letting their bodies rest before Utah State and the rest of their SEC schedule.

After the game, the Tigers recognized they need to improve. They also expressed satisfaction in their performance. They had won the game, remaining undefeated. At least for one day, they wanted to enjoy the victory.

“Was everything pretty?” Orgeron said. “No, it wasn't. But you know what? We kept on fighting.”