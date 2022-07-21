LSU director of baseball operations Tyler Nordgren has been hired as California Baptist University’s new assistant coach, coaching offense and infield.

Nordgren followed LSU coach Jay Johnson from Arizona, where he served as director of operations during the 2021 season when the Wildcats made the College World Series.

Before joining Johnson's staff at Arizona, Nordgren was an assistant at Point Loma Nazarene University. Prior to that, he coached at James Madison High School in San Diego.