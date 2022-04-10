STARKVILLE, Miss. — A bearded man in a Hawaiian shirt and Mississippi State headband stood up from his lawn chair in the grass during the fifth inning, following the ball hit by LSU true freshman Josh Pearson through the lens of his aviators. He yelled for the ball to go foul, then turned back in his seat, dejected.
The scoreboard added three LSU runs in his right peripheral vision as the five-run inning propelled the Tigers to a series sweep of the Bulldogs with a 13-3 victory Sunday at Dudy Noble Field. It is LSU's first Southeastern Conference sweep this season.
Pearson started in right field and went 3 for 5, including two home runs with five RBIs, at the plate. Playing without injured outfielder Gavin Dugas, LSU started two true freshmen in the outfield, with Josh Stevenson manning left field.
With Samuel Dutton starting on the mound, LSU fielded the most true freshmen to start a game so far this season.
"Sam (Dutton) has shown he can handle the role that we've put him in the last couple of weeks," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "Josh Pearson has continued to slow the game down more when he gets in there, and Josh Stevenson provides some athleticism and electricity that our team needs, and he's taken good at-bats in tough spots."
Stevenson finished 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs scored, and Dutton pitched three innings while allowing only one run despite an inauspicious start.
Mississippi State (18-15, 4-8 SEC) leadoff man RJ Yeager greeted Dutton with a solo home run in the first, but LSU (23-9, 7-5) evened the score in the top of the third when Tre’ Morgan’s grounder scored Brayden Jobert, who led off with a walk.
Tyler McManus led off the pivotal fifth inning by launching a high fly to left-center field. Both left fielder Brad Cumbest and center fielder Drew McGowan ran toward the ball, but it ricocheted off the back wall for a triple.
Stevenson followed by drawing a walk, and Dylan Crews' one-out single to shortstop drove in McManus for a 2-1 lead. Jacob Berry lined an RBI single to right field to score Stevenson for a 3-1 lead.
With Crews and Berry standing on the corners, Pearson threaded his first home run just inside the right-field pole, soaring high over the Bulldogs fans’ heads.
"Every day in batting practice, I try to do the job and drill (the ball), and today I was just trying to get in position to hit on time," Pearson said. "It was a hanging slider, I saw it up and put my best swing on it."
McManus, making his first start since March 26 at Florida, continued to produce Sunday. The catcher singled through the right side in the sixth and scored off Morgan’s double to right-center for a 7-1 edge. He finished 2 for 3 with a walk and scored three times.
"I was just comfortable seeing the baseball, felt like I was smooth in my legs and let my hands go to work," McManus said.
Cade Doughty and Pearson cleared the left side of the field in the top of the seventh with back-to-back home runs for a 9-1 lead. Following Pearson's, which barely cleared the fence, a fan ran down the steps to pick the ball up and throw it back on the field.
The Bulldogs didn’t give up, as Slate Alford shot a two-run home run off his cousin, LSU relief pitcher Grant Taylor, in the seventh. The preservation of familial bragging rights pulled the Bulldogs within 9-3.
LSU added four more runs in the top of the eighth. Crews’ double scored two, then Doughty added an RBI single. Pearson capped off his breakout performance by knocking an RBI single to set the final score.
"He's a fast learner," Johnson said of Pearson. "We did have to make some big adjustments initially in the fall to get him to the point that he's at. But he's so smart, he's got great control of himself and good aptitude. You put those things together with some ability, which he has, you have the makings of a good hitter."
After working four innings in relief of Dutton and allowing only those two runs, Taylor was relieved by Riley Cooper to start the eighth. The left-hander, who was pitching in his third game of the series, coaxed three groundouts after a single to close the inning.
Ty Floyd handled a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the LSU win.