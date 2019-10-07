LSU senior defensive end Rashard Lawrence and senior linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. will practice this week and "hopefully" be ready for the Tigers' top 10 showdown with Florida in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday.

Lawrence has been recovering from an apparent ankle injury that has sidelined him against Northwestern State and Vanderbilt, and Orgeron said he re-injured another unspecified injury last Wednesday in practice.

Lawrence did not play in LSU's 42-6 win over Utah State on Saturday, although he was fully dressed out in warmups. Orgeron said he was questionable to play in the game.

Divinity, a key piece of LSU's pass rush, suffered a leg injury in LSU’s vs. Vanderbilt.

Orgeron said Wednesday morning on the Southeastern Conference teleconference that Lawrence and injured starting defensive end Glen Logan were unlikely to play against Utah State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m.

It's unknown if Logan will play Saturday, Orgeron said.

Logan sustained an injury against Texas, and Logan supported his left foot on a scooter while LSU played Northwestern State. He had his left foot and ankle wrapped.

Orgeron said last week that Logan is out of his medical boot.

Logan started in the first two games and recorded six tackles, with 1½ tackles for loss and a sack.

Orgeron also said during his Monday news conference that freshman defensive back Cordale Flott was injured against Utah State and might not play vs. Florida.

LSU is already thin in the defensive secondary. Todd Harris was lost for the season after an injury vs. Northwestern State.