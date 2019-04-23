Scott Woodward scanned the room at his first LSU news conference, seeing longtime family friends and professional colleagues.

Woodward's parents, Sylvia and Warren, sat to the right of the stage inside the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, looking on as their son spoke about his return home.

"Thomas Wolfe once said that you can't go home again," said Woodward, who was formally introduced as LSU's new athletic director Tuesday. "Clearly, they've never been to Baton Rouge."

Yes, the Louisiana native was back. The graduate of Catholic High and LSU, who spent more than a decade in state politics before venturing into a career in college athletics. The former LSU liaison to the Capitol, whom the university hired away from Texas A&M last week, hours after it had removed Joe Alleva as athletic director.

But Woodward told the crowded room full of reporters, administrators, coaches and fans he wanted to "be clear and very clear.

"I'm not solely back at LSU because it's my alma mater," he said. "I did not return because this is home to me and my entire multi-generational family. I did not come back because of the pull of any one individual. I am at LSU because I believe in who we are and what we can accomplish together."

Woodward said LSU "will win SEC and NCAA championships," that the athletic department "will do our small part in elevating this university."

He said his first steps as athletic director will involve "a lot of listening," that he'll stick to the Hippocratic Oath of "First Do No Harm."

"We're not going to screw up traditions," he said. "We're not going to go about changing things radically. I'm going to listen. I'm going to talk to people. We're going to make things to figure out how to continue the success."

Woodward's 30-minute talk outlined a main point: He was not brought in to change things radically. Sources close to the LSU athletic department told The Advocate last week that Alleva had lost confidence within the university's core support base, and the school needed an athletic director who could galvanize donors and had a reputation for being a successful fundraiser.

In late March, the LSU system launched a $1.5 billion fundraising campaign, the largest target amount for any such fundraising effort in Louisiana history.

Woodward became known as a program builder and deal-maker at the University of Washington and Texas A&M, and Tuesday, he spoke about fundraising at LSU in a way that may have endeared to natives: quoting the university's first president, Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, who said the North won the Civil War because it had the resources.

"We have to be cognizant that you win wars with resources, and that's the most important thing," Woodward said.

Of course, Woodward was also referring to LSU's athletic battles with its Southeastern Conference rivals, like Alabama, which has beaten the Tigers in football in eight consecutive seasons.

"We have to compete, and we have to compete at the highest level with all of the great institutions," Woodward said. "That means everyone. That means people are going to have to donate. That means people are going to have to do what they have to do, keep their eyeballs on the TV and do everything that we need to do to mount resources to be hyper, hyper-competitive."

In the fiscal year 2018, the LSU athletic department's overall revenue fell to $145.4 million, a drop of nearly $2.3 million from the previous year. One of the largest chunks of that revenue came from donation contributions, $33.2 million — a drop of about $2 million from fiscal 2017.

Aside from maintaining LSU's mammoth athletic budget, Woodward inherited major issues that still linger within the program.

Although men's basketball coach Will Wade has returned from a university-enforced suspension, he and the school are still tied to a sprawling college basketball corruption scandal with a lengthy FBI investigation that includes wiretapped conversations of Wade and a middleman accused of funneling bribes to assistant coaches and cash to families of recruits.

Woodward said he has yet to meet personally with Wade, and that he still needs "to be briefed and I need to find out what's going on. But coach Wade is LSU's coach, and until then he's going to have my 100 percent support."

There's also the ongoing battle with attendance at Tiger Stadium. Ticket sales dropped about $1.7 million from the 2016 football season to the 2017 season, when it did not post a sellout. Some of that was mitigated by LSU's 10-3 season last year, when the Tigers recorded three sellouts.

Woodward said attendance is "a nationwide problem" that "we're going to have to figure out," and he said he was aligned with Alleva's opinion for the SEC to let schools have more open alcohol policies inside stadiums.

"We have a different belief system down here in South Louisiana," Woodward said, and he called out the "elephant in the room."

Sports gambling.

"It's legal in Mississippi," Woodward said. "It's here. We'd better embrace it because people are going to be doing it, and it saved the NFL, and it might be a savior for our sport. I don't know that. But at least we have to talk about it.

"And I know the presidents in their meetings at the SEC are talking about it seriously: How do we do it with integrity? How do we do it with protections? How do we do it to keep student-athletes from being influenced and to protect them? Because it's here whether we like it or not, and then (it's), 'Hey, do we embrace it for fan experience?' I don't know that, but it could be something that we look at."

Woodward said he understood the public scrutiny that was going to come with his new job, and that his approach to the job will include "collaboration" and "transparency."

"We can talk and we'll have plenty of time about what's going on and what's right and what's wrong, and there is some wrong, I'm not denying that," Woodward said. "But God darn there's a lot right."