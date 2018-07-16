Asked about changing offensive coordinators after just one season, LSU coach Ed Orgeron seemed to own the failed Matt Canada experiment at SEC media days Monday, calling the situation "a mistake."
"It's tough when you make a mistake," Orgeron said. "It's tougher when you can't admit you made a mistake.
"It just wasn't a good fit. And I had to do the best what I thought was for the LSU program, and that's why I did it."
Canada and LSU split after after the 2017 season as their relationship turned icy in the middle of the year, sources close to the situation told The Advocate last December.
A disconnect grew during the first month of the season, when the head coach admitted to meddling in Canada’s offense by removing the presnap movements in the first half of a game against Troy.
The 24-21 loss sparked a meeting involving athletic director Joe Alleva, Orgeron and both coordinators, Canada and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, a gathering that got them “all on the same page,” Orgeron said that week.
Orgeron since hired Steve Ensminger as LSU's offensive coordinator.
"Circumstances were different when I got the job. I went out and tried to get the best coordinator in the league, and possible for our football team it didn't work," Orgeron said. "And all the while I was saying: You know what? Steve Ensminger is the guy, and if I have a chance, I'm going to hire him."
After leaving LSU, Canada was hired at Maryland. His hiring at Maryland does not affect the $1.7 million that LSU owes him as part of the mutual separation agreement the two sides agreed upon on Jan. 6.