Ty Floyd started the season as a possible weekend starter for LSU, working 20 innings through his first four appearances. But he had been demoted to the bullpen after his first Southeastern Conference start March 18 against Texas A&M.
On Tuesday night, Floyd recorded a win in his first start since then as the Tigers defeated the UL Ragin’ Cajuns 8-4 at Alex Box Stadium.
"I was really excited," Floyd said. "I actually got a text last night from coach and he was telling me that I was starting. I did a little fist bump when I got that."
In his four appearances since SEC play began before Tuesday, Floyd worked only five innings. Two of them came in the start against the Aggies, when he gave up back-to-back home runs in the second inning before being replaced by freshman Grant Taylor in the third.
Since then, Floyd moved to the bullpen. His first relief appearance against Louisiana Tech the week after the series loss to the Aggies didn’t go well. Floyd allowed a hit, then walked three straight batters in the top of the 12th inning to hand the Bulldogs a one-run victory in extra innings.
"My confidence was down for sure, that's why they were giving me a little bit of a break," Floyd said. "I knew me not starting would give me time to work on certain stuff. I've been throwing a lot of breaking balls the past three weeks."
He worked two clean innings in two games against Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State, not allowing a hit while striking out three and walking none.
"You had to be really paying attention, but he threw a great ninth inning the last game of that Mississippi State series," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "Arkansas wasn't the best matchup, so he was really fresh. This was a really important game tonight and we felt like he was the best option – we needed to be able to prevent them from doing some things and we felt like he was the best guy to do that."
On Tuesday night, Floyd worked five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits while striking out eight of the 19 batters he faced. The two runs occurred on solo homers in the third and fourth innings, but Floyd bounced back with a two-strikeout inning in the fifth.
"If I threw a first pitch fastball, they were swinging, but if I threw a first pitch breaking ball, they took, so I did that all night," Floyd said.
At the dish, LSU’s bats came alive after a weekend of hitting .210 and suffering its first shutout of the season during a three-game sweep at Arkansas.
True freshman Josh Pearson led off with Tre’ Morgan batting fifth on Tuesday. Pearson threaded a double down the left-field line that bounced fair, then curled toward the Cajuns' bullpen, sending left fielder Connor Kimple in a sprint to field the ball.
"It's definitely different than batting five-hole or something like that because I have to start off the game hoping to get the pitcher to get his pitch count up a little bit, so the people on deck can see a lot more pitches," Pearson said.
The hit, which scored the Tigers’ eighth run, was his only one on the night. Pearson did get hit by a pitch in the fourth, and he ran home when Cade Doughty got his bruise by being hit by a pitch to score LSU's fifth run of the inning.
Pearson, who was named SEC co-freshman of the week on April 11 after a 5-for-11 week at the plate — including two home runs — followed that up by going 2 for 11 with one RBI against Arkansas, drawing two walks over the weekend. Tuesday was his sixth consecutive start in right field.
"I haven't loved the order thing with Morgan at the top all year," Johnson said. "I just have done it thinking those four guys are our best guys – try to stack them together. I think it gives us a little more of a lineup balance and it takes some pressure off the bottom."
LSU scored one run in the bottom of the second, five in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Morgan’s home run in the second bounced off the left-center fence to light the scoreboard first.
The Ragin’ Cajuns reciprocated in the third with a solo homer off the bat of Connor Kimple. They took the lead on another solo home run to left field in the top of the fourth inning by Carson Roccaforte, the Cajuns' leading batsman with a .345 batting average and now eight home runs.
Doughty, the SEC leader in doubles, lined a double to left field to kick off a lengthy five-run fourth inning. Jordan Thompson belted a home run to the same side for a 3-2 lead. Brayden Jobert reached on a fielding error, then Josh Stevenson drew a walk and Pearson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Dylan Crews’ single brought home two for a 5-2 score. Jacob Berry drew a walk, then Doughty got hit by a pitch to extend the lead to 6-2.
"Right before Dylan hit that two-run single, you have a walk, a hit by pitch, walk – those are huge at-bats for us," Thompson said. "I think a lot of people see the swing, which is awesome, but those three at-bats are so important to the team and I think it goes unnoticed. It's something that we've been working a lot on."
Stevenson’s sac fly and Pearson’s double drove home two in the fifth to make it 8-2.
UL got back on board in the top of the seventh. Devin Fontenot relieved Bryce Collins, who had pitched the sixth after Floyd’s outing. Fontenot walked the first batter and gave up a single before the bases were loaded on a fielding error by Doughty. Max Marusak’s single scored both runs before Eric Reyzelman relieved Fontenot and retired the side on a groundout.
Crews and Thompson led the LSU effort at the plate. Thompson had two RBIs in his 2-for-4 effort, while Crews also drove home two in his 1-for-4 effort. Reyzelman closed the game out, allowing no hits, striking out three and walking one in 2⅓ innings to record his second save.