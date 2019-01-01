Score by quarters
LSU 10 14 10 6 — 40
UCF 14 7 3 8 — 32
First quarter
LSU: Cole Tracy 24 field goal at 12:38. DRIVE: 5 plays, 10 yards, 2:22. KEY PLAY: The drive was set up on Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 77-yard return of the opening kickoff to the UCF 16. TIGERS 3, KNIGHTS 0.
UCF: Greg McCrae 25 run at 10:56 (Matthew Wright kick). DRIVE: 6-69-1:38. KEY PLAYS: Marlon Williams 23-yard pass to quarterback Darriel Mack gives UCF a first down at the LSU 43. Mack 9-yard run on third-and-1 to the LSU 25 sets up the touchdown on the next play. KNIGHTS 7, TIGERS 3.
UCF: Brandon Moore 93 interception return at 6:39 (Wright kick). KNIGHTS 14, TIGERS 3.
LSU: Justin Jefferson 22 pass from Joe Burrow at 1:27 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 11-67-5:05. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 15-yard pass to Stephen Sullivan to midfield. Burrow 11-yard run to the UCF 39. UCF unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after sack of Burrow on third-and-12 gives LSU a first down at the Knights' 32. Burrow hits Jefferson for touchdown on fourth-and-1. KNIGHTS 14, TIGERS 10.
Second quarter
LSU: Derrick Dillon 49 pass from Burrow at 12:59 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 5-63-2:04. KEY PLAY: Burrow 10-yard run to the LSU 48. TIGERS 17, KNIGHTS 14.
LSU: Jefferson 33 pass from Burrow at 7:11 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 9-78-5:02. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 19-yard pass to Sullivan to the LSU 36. Burrow 9-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase to the LSU 49. On third-and-2 at the UCF 38, the Knights' Kyle Gibson draws a 15-yard targeting penalty on a hit to Burrow; Gibson is ejected and LSU's drive continues at the 23. TIGERS 24, KNIGHTS 14.
UCF: Gabriel Davis 32 pass from Mack at 0:04 (Wright kick). DRIVE: 10-95-1:53. KEY PLAYS: Mack starts the drive with a 16-yard pass to Michael Colubiale to the UCF 21. Mack 17-yard pass to Dredrick Snelson to the 38. McCrae 12-yard run on third-and-4 to the LSU 44 keeps the drive going. Mack 16-yard pass to Davis to the LSU 28. TIGERS 24, KNIGHTS 21.
Third quarter
LSU: Chase 32 pass from Burrow at 12:38 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 4-73-1:32. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 16-yard pass to Foster Moreau to the LSU 44. Nick Brossette 24-yard run to the UCF 32 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 31, KNIGHTS 21.
LSU: Tracy 28 field goal at 5:18. DRIVE: 11-69-6:35. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 14-yard pass to Chase on third-and-6 extends the drive at the LSU 39. Brossette 11-yard run to the LSU 45. Burrow 7-yard run on third-and-1 gives LSU a first down at the UCF 45. Pass interference on UCF against Jefferson moves the ball to the UCF 30. Brossette 11-yard run to the 14. TIGERS 34, KNIGHTS 21.
UCF: Wright 37 field goal at 3:01. Drive: 3-0-1:22. KEY PLAY: Drive was set up on muffed punt by Jefferson with UCF's Jacob Harris recovering at the LSU 20. TIGERS 34, KNIGHTS 24.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Tracy 28 field goal at 12:09. DRIVE: 10-62-5:45. KEY PLAYS: LSU ends the third quarter with Burrow's 37-yard completion to Dillon to the UCF 34 and a 15-yard run by Edwards-Helaire to the 19. Burrow 10-yard pass to Chase to the UCF 3. TIGERS 37, KNIGHTS 24.
LSU: Tracy 26 field goal at 4:12. DRIVE: 12-78-7:12. KEY PLAYS: Brossette 10-yard run on third-and-2 to the LSU 32 keeps the drive alive. Brossette 9-yard run to the Tigers' 45. Burrow 42-yard pass to Sullivan to the UCF 10. TIGERS 40, KNIGHTS 24.
UCF: Taj McGowan 2 run at 2:24 (Mack two-point pass to Otis Anderson). DRIVE: 10-75-1:48. KEY PLAYS: LSU is assessed two 15-yard penalties on one play for a facemask and personal foul, both against Jacob Phillips, giving UCF a first down at midfield. Anderson 12-yard run on third-and-2 to the LSU 30. McCrae back-to-back runs of 11 and 22 yards gives UCF a first-and-goal at the 2. TIGERS 40, KNIGHTS 32.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 40, Central Florida 32
RECORDS: LSU 10-3, Central Florida 12-1
ATTENDANCE: 57,246
Sheldon Mickles