LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) pulls in a touchdown reception as Central Florida defensive back Nevelle Clarke (14) defends in the first half of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Score by quarters

LSU 10 14 10 6 — 40

UCF 14 7 3 8 — 32

First quarter

LSU: Cole Tracy 24 field goal at 12:38. DRIVE: 5 plays, 10 yards, 2:22. KEY PLAY: The drive was set up on Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 77-yard return of the opening kickoff to the UCF 16. TIGERS 3, KNIGHTS 0.

UCF: Greg McCrae 25 run at 10:56 (Matthew Wright kick). DRIVE: 6-69-1:38. KEY PLAYS: Marlon Williams 23-yard pass to quarterback Darriel Mack gives UCF a first down at the LSU 43. Mack 9-yard run on third-and-1 to the LSU 25 sets up the touchdown on the next play. KNIGHTS 7, TIGERS 3.

UCF: Brandon Moore 93 interception return at 6:39 (Wright kick). KNIGHTS 14, TIGERS 3.

LSU: Justin Jefferson 22 pass from Joe Burrow at 1:27 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 11-67-5:05. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 15-yard pass to Stephen Sullivan to midfield. Burrow 11-yard run to the UCF 39. UCF unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after sack of Burrow on third-and-12 gives LSU a first down at the Knights' 32. Burrow hits Jefferson for touchdown on fourth-and-1. KNIGHTS 14, TIGERS 10.

Second quarter

LSU: Derrick Dillon 49 pass from Burrow at 12:59 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 5-63-2:04. KEY PLAY: Burrow 10-yard run to the LSU 48. TIGERS 17, KNIGHTS 14.

LSU: Jefferson 33 pass from Burrow at 7:11 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 9-78-5:02. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 19-yard pass to Sullivan to the LSU 36. Burrow 9-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase to the LSU 49. On third-and-2 at the UCF 38, the Knights' Kyle Gibson draws a 15-yard targeting penalty on a hit to Burrow; Gibson is ejected and LSU's drive continues at the 23. TIGERS 24, KNIGHTS 14.

UCF: Gabriel Davis 32 pass from Mack at 0:04 (Wright kick). DRIVE: 10-95-1:53. KEY PLAYS: Mack starts the drive with a 16-yard pass to Michael Colubiale to the UCF 21. Mack 17-yard pass to Dredrick Snelson to the 38. McCrae 12-yard run on third-and-4 to the LSU 44 keeps the drive going. Mack 16-yard pass to Davis to the LSU 28. TIGERS 24, KNIGHTS 21.

Third quarter

LSU: Chase 32 pass from Burrow at 12:38 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 4-73-1:32. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 16-yard pass to Foster Moreau to the LSU 44. Nick Brossette 24-yard run to the UCF 32 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 31, KNIGHTS 21.

LSU: Tracy 28 field goal at 5:18. DRIVE: 11-69-6:35. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 14-yard pass to Chase on third-and-6 extends the drive at the LSU 39. Brossette 11-yard run to the LSU 45. Burrow 7-yard run on third-and-1 gives LSU a first down at the UCF 45. Pass interference on UCF against Jefferson moves the ball to the UCF 30. Brossette 11-yard run to the 14. TIGERS 34, KNIGHTS 21.

UCF: Wright 37 field goal at 3:01. Drive: 3-0-1:22. KEY PLAY: Drive was set up on muffed punt by Jefferson with UCF's Jacob Harris recovering at the LSU 20. TIGERS 34, KNIGHTS 24.

Fourth quarter

LSU: Tracy 28 field goal at 12:09. DRIVE: 10-62-5:45. KEY PLAYS: LSU ends the third quarter with Burrow's 37-yard completion to Dillon to the UCF 34 and a 15-yard run by Edwards-Helaire to the 19. Burrow 10-yard pass to Chase to the UCF 3. TIGERS 37, KNIGHTS 24.

LSU: Tracy 26 field goal at 4:12. DRIVE: 12-78-7:12. KEY PLAYS: Brossette 10-yard run on third-and-2 to the LSU 32 keeps the drive alive. Brossette 9-yard run to the Tigers' 45. Burrow 42-yard pass to Sullivan to the UCF 10. TIGERS 40, KNIGHTS 24.

UCF: Taj McGowan 2 run at 2:24 (Mack two-point pass to Otis Anderson). DRIVE: 10-75-1:48. KEY PLAYS: LSU is assessed two 15-yard penalties on one play for a facemask and personal foul, both against Jacob Phillips, giving UCF a first down at midfield. Anderson 12-yard run on third-and-2 to the LSU 30. McCrae back-to-back runs of 11 and 22 yards gives UCF a first-and-goal at the 2. TIGERS 40, KNIGHTS 32.

FINAL SCORE: LSU 40, Central Florida 32

RECORDS: LSU 10-3, Central Florida 12-1

ATTENDANCE: 57,246

Sheldon Mickles

