Landon Marceaux threw another six scoreless innings Saturday afternoon, and LSU rebounded from its worst loss since 2007 to even its weekend series with Oral Roberts.
The No. 8 Tigers won 12-0 inside Alex Box Stadium, their second shutout this season, as Marceaux protected a one-run lead until LSU batted around in the fifth inning.
Marceaux has started the season with 17 consecutive scoreless innings. He also hasn’t issued a walk.
The junior right-hander put on a clinic against Oral Roberts, a team that beat LSU 22-7 the day before. Marceaux scattered six hits, struck out seven batters and threw 63 of his 84 pitches for strikes. The outing marked his third straight quality start.
Marceaux had to escape trouble once. With LSU leading 1-0 in the fourth inning, Oral Roberts (3-7) put runners in scoring position with two outs after a throwing error on second baseman Zach Arnold extended the frame. Marceaux struck out the next batter. He yelled and walked off the mound as the umpire called the third strike.
LSU (9-2) reached Oral Roberts starter Isaac Coffey in the fifth inning. Sophomore catcher Alex Milazzo hit a one-out single, and LSU soon loaded the bases. Freshman center fielder Brody Drost approached the plate. He fell behind 1-2 and fouled off a pitch. Drost slapped the next one into right field.
Junior designated hitter Cade Beloso and junior left fielder Gavin Dugas followed with RBI singles, stretching LSU’s lead to 5-0. Another walk loaded the bases again, Oral Roberts pulled Coffey, who recently had a streak of 23⅓ scoreless innings and entered the game with a 1.54 ERA through two starts.
Aided by two unusual plays, LSU stretched its lead against junior reliever AJ Archambo. First, freshman Jordan Thompson lofted an infield fly. Archambo dropped the ball, so Beloso sprinted from third base. He scored because the catcher didn’t tag him. Thompson was called out by rule.
Shortstop Drew Bianco then hit a bloop single, a ball that barely dropped in front of the center fielder, and two runs scored. All three runs were unearned after Coffey left the game. Regardless, LSU led 8-0 after batting around in the fifth.
Though he no longer had to protect a slim lead, Marceaux didn’t let up when he returned for the sixth inning. After allowing a one-out single, he induced a ground ball to Bianco, who started a double play that ended the inning. Marceaux pounded his glove as the ball zipped across the infield.
LSU added another three runs when Dugas hit a two-run double and Arnold smacked an RBI single in the sixth inning, allowing the Tigers to empty their bench. Most of the starters spent the rest of the game watching from the dugout, able to smile and joke one day after such an ugly loss.