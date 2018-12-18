Starting nose tackle Ed Alexander was missing from LSU's open session of practice Tuesday afternoon. The teams were in full pads. Alexander was in practice Monday, when the team was not in full pads.

Projected starting cornerback Kary Vincent wore a gold noncontact jersey.

The safeties, who had practiced out of view on Monday and Thursday, practiced in view of the media on Tuesday. None were missing.

Leading receiver Justin Jefferson and third team fullback Lanard Fournette were missing for the third consecutive practice. An LSU official said the players were receiving rest.

Other major notes from Monday's open practice:

- Second team Bench linebacker Travez Moore and third team defensive end Justin Thomas were missing for the fourth consecutive practice.

