The top-ranked LSU beach volleyball team will kick off its season at Houston Baptist on Friday.

The Tigers will play the Huskies twice as well as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and UL-Monroe over the weekend.

LSU finished last season as the No. 1 ranked team in the country after a 12-2 start, which included two wins over previous No. 1 UCLA.

Expectations for the Tigers are high. LSU returns its entire starting lineup from its wins over UCLA, most notably last season’s court one pair: seniors Kristen Nuss and Claire Coppola.

“We still have that national championship goal,” Nuss said. “I don’t think being No. 1, we are not really satisfied by it. Yes, we are No. 1 to start the season, but we want to be No. 1 to end the season.”

Nuss and Coppola start the season tied as the all-time leaders in wins for the program at 103 after playing as a pair the previous four seasons.

LSU may split the duo up to start the season. Nuss, who is the preseason Coastal Collegiate Sports Association player of the year, played with graduate transfer Taryn Kloth in LSU’s Purple and Gold scrimmage.

“I trust the coaches are going to put us however they see fit,” Nuss said. “Whatever they put out will be the best for the team.”

Kloth, who was selected as CollegeBeachvb.com’s preseason breakout player of the year, and Nuss have played together before.

Over the summer, they competed as a pair in the Association of Volleyball Professional’s AVPnext competition and won three AVPnext tournaments.

“A lot of our girls have been playing in those kinds of events since they were little kids,” Kloth said. “They have been playing beach volleyball forever. I started when I was 22, so those were my first experiences. I was pretty nervous my first event. I was so excited I couldn’t even talk. Luckily, I had Kristen to calm me down.”

Her inexperience did not stall Kloth last year. She went 13-0 and did not lose a single set as a pair with junior Kelli Greene-Agnew.

Whether Kloth plays with Nuss or Greene-Agnew or someone else, she believes she will be ready to win.

“They say go out there and find a court and go play,” Kloth said. “I think that is the beauty of our team since we play a great system is that we are able to play with anyone at any time.”

LSU’s depth was key to its success last year with competition for the 10 starting spots often being intense.

Senior Olivia Ordonez, formerly Powers, who is currently eighth in wins for LSU at 63, often found herself in the exhibition role.

“The high level of competition and execution that we get to compete against in practice is extremely valuable because that is what sets a part some of the elite teams,” Ordonez said.

The depth of LSU beach volleyball has further been cemented by a talented five-member freshman class headlined by three Volleyballmag.com top 30 players in Brooke Bluetreich, Ellie Shank and Amber Haynes.

Coach Russell Brock, who is entering his fifth year at LSU, feels this has strengthened the team with competition in practice, but is ready to play an opponent.

“We have been playing ourselves for a long time,” Brock said. “There is definitely something different playing somebody else. To get comfortable playing a more aggressive style, where you don’t have to worry about who is on the other side of the net. To really just be able to free to go and unload all of the things that we have been working on.”