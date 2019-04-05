It was a tough night in the NCAA gymnastics regional Friday for the LSU Tigers, but they found a way to advance.
So did Auburn, despite a gruesome injury to one of its gymnasts.
LSU, the No. 3 national seed, overcame the absence of senior Lexie Priessman and the illness of all-arounder Sarah Finnegan to win Session II Friday night with the day’s best score, a 197.200. Auburn also advanced with a 197.075.
No. 6-seeded Utah won Session I on Friday afternoon to advance with a 196.800 along with No. 11 Minnesota (196.300). Arkansas was third with a 196.175 and BYU fourth at 195.550.
The top two teams from Saturday’s 7 p.m. regional final will advance to the NCAA Championships, April 19 and 20 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Priessman sat out after re-injuring a bicep she first hurt back on Feb. 8 at Kentucky. It was unknown if she will compete Saturday or be held out in hopes that LSU moves on to nationals.
Auburn will definitely be without senior Samantha Cerio. In the middle of her floor routine, Cerio landed awkwardly and suffered what appeared to be a serious injury to both of her legs. She lay on the mat in tremendous pain for several minutes while paramedics put air casts around both her legs and carried her off on a stretcher.
Despite the injury, Auburn finished well with 49.350s on vault and uneven bars.
Finnegan competed in the first three events despite battling the flu. She was unable to practice Thursday, speaking to reporters from behind a surgical mask.
Still, Finnegan won the regional beam title with a 9.925. She was penciled in the anchor spot on floor, but after McKenna Kelley (LSU’s usual floor anchor) posted a 9.925 Finnegan was not sent out.
Kelley tied Utah’s McKayla Skinner for the regional title on floor. Minnesota’s Ona Looper and Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne shared first place on vault with 9.95s, while Arizona State’s Cairo Leonard-Baker won bars with a 9.925.