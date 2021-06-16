The energized voices of LSU's top athletic brass filled the expansive room inside Tiger Stadium's South Stadium Club, welcoming Matt Borman, the new fundraising leader who is tasked with financially supporting a large percentage of the athletic department's budget.
The presence of some of LSU's highest profile coaches was enough of a reminder of the immense cost of college athletics.
There was Kim Mulkey, the Hall of Fame women's basketball coach who was lured back home from Baylor with an eight-year contract worth over $22.5 million. There was Paul Mainieri, the $1.2 million-per-year baseball coach who is now entering retirement after 15 seasons at LSU. There was Scott Woodward, the third-year athletic director tasked with hiring Mainieri's replacement.
All of them stood near the wall-to-wall windows of the South Stadium Club, which overlooked a south end zone section that, in 2014, renovated to make room for 6,000 seats in stadium clubs, skybox suites and upper deck seating. The price tag for the project was $78 million, all funded by LSU's fundraising arm, the Tiger Athletic Foundation.
"That's why these types of organizations I'm in are so important right now," Borman said.
Rick Perry, TAF's former president and CEO, worked with the organization since its 1987 inception, and when he retired in February, TAF had funded and overseen construction and renovation projects at LSU that totaled nearly $500 million.
One of the last projects under Perry's tenure, the $28 million renovation of LSU's football operations building, completed in 2019. The sleeping pod-filled locker room, state-of-the-art nutrition center and the innovative and interactive "Walk Through Room" for game film are lasting images of the premium status LSU wants to maintain.
A search committee was formed to find Perry's successor, and, in April, TAF announced that it had hired Borman, who spent the last four years as one of Georgia's top senior athletic administrators.
The 42-year-old Borman is a Williamsburg, Virginia native who is familiar with the college athletics arms race. He's the holder of a master's degree in sports management from West Virginia, who graduated in 2003 with the dream of becoming an athletic director.
At the time, Borman said, most athletic directors were getting hired after an extensive background in fundraising. So began an 18-year career that has usurped his early aspirations.
Starting at James Madison University, Borman helped increase the athletic department's annual fund by 45% from 2003 to 2005. Borman spent three more years fundraising at West Point, which saw an increase in donations by 52% to an all-time high of $2.78 million by 2007. He then spent a year as Director of Major Gifts at Old Dominion, where he helped raise more than $2 million at the former FCS program.
Borman returned to West Virginia in 2008 and was the lead fundraiser for the Mountaineer Athletic Club. The team increased its annual donations to over $15 million under Borman, including an all-time high of $23.9 million in 2013. The donations funded a new basketball practice facility, a football weight room and team room, and a practice facility for women's soccer.
Borman's reputation as a record-setting fundraiser continued at Georgia, where he oversaw its athletic fundraising starting in February 2017. The athletic department eventually saw its most successful fundraising period in history.
Georgia's Magill Society — the main fundraising group under The Georgia Bulldog Club — grew from 475 member to nearly 1,400, according to the Athens Banner-Herald, and went from $36 million in signed pledges to more than $160 million.
Borman's reputation was enough for TAF's search to make him their final choice, even though Borman had no previous ties to Louisiana.
He has been in the state for only a week. He drove down ahead of his family from Athens with a U-Haul trailer, stopping only in Mobile for a quick rest.
He smiled about his experience without his family so far. He's dined out at Baton Rouge's restaurants. He's gotten lost trying to drive back to his condo after his phone died during a trip to Lowe's on Sunday.
"If you've ever lived in a new community," Borman said, "luckily, I have some experience in that, it's a similar process where you're just trying to soak up as much as you can as quickly as possible."
He said he's met with about a fourth of TAF's 37 employees already, and, outside of the office, he said he's mainly meeting and listening to people to understand the uniqueness of the culture surrounding those connected to LSU.
"It's a process," Borman said of fundraising. "You just don't go out and ask somebody for money. It's more about getting to the point where you're building that relationship where there's comfort, and those donors want to support the program."
It's a challenging time for Borman to arrive on campus, a tenure that will begin by energizing a donor base after one of the most tumultuous years in LSU history.
The Tigers football program didn't produce a winning record for the first time since 1999 in its 5-5 season during a rocky campaign complicated and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. The university is still working toward solving issues uncovered by the law firm Husch Blackwell's March report that revealed, in part, the athletic department's failures to appropriately handle sexual misconduct cases.
"Coming in, I've done my research on what's going on on-the-field and off-the-field at LSU," Borman said. "All I can really do is come in with a clean slate, try and take advantage of the way people love LSU, build those relationships and get to a spot where we're doing what we need to do on a daily basis, and let the outside, the off-the-field stuff, let the leaders of the university take care of that."
Meanwhile, the extent of the pandemic's financial impact on LSU's athletic budget isn't fully known. The athletic department announced in October that it expects to lose $80 million in revenue, and, even after voluntary staff reductions in pay, the program eliminated 20 jobs.
The school's most recent NCAA financial report runs from the 2019 football season until June 2020, and the football team was the only LSU athletic program to produce a net profit. The budget foreshadowed the financial issues that will be revealed in next year's report, which will include the substantial revenue hit LSU had to take when Tiger Stadium's capacity was reduced to 25% for the 2020 season.
Contributions accounted for over $41.3 million of LSU's total revenue ($160.4 million) in fiscal 2020, which highlights the importance of TAF and Borman's role as president and CEO.
Borman said LSU's potential was one of the main reasons he took the job. The man who once wanted to be an athletic director said he thought if he wanted to be in athletic development the rest of his life, this is where he wanted to be.
"I think this is as good a job as there is in the country athletic-development wise," Borman said, "and it's a place I can see my family (here) forever."