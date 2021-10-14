LSU continues Southeastern Conference play Saturday morning with a matchup against No. 20 Florida in Tiger Stadium. Here are the top three players to watch for the Gators.
1. Kaiir Elam, cornerback
A coaches' first-team All-SEC pick last season, Elam, a junior, is considered Florida's best pro prospect. He's had to sit out the past three games with a knee issue, but is expected back against LSU. The 6-foot-2, 196-pounder has six career interceptions and 24 passes defensed.
2. Emory Jones, quarterback
LSU rush defense has given up 74 yards to Bo Nix and 75 yards to Will Levis the past two games, Now comes Jones, a real dual-threat quarterback who is UF's leading rusher. He averages 79.7 yards a game and 6.4 yards per carry, so LSU should expect a heavy dose of his fancy footwork.
3. Zachary Carter, defensive tackle
The 6-4, 285-pound Carter is a disruptive force in the middle of Florida's defensive line. A redshirt senior, he has 5½ sacks and eight tackles for loss in six games so far this season for the nation's 27th-ranked run defense. He also has 15 sacks and 25½ TFLs in his career.
Sheldon Mickles