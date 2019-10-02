LSU starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence is "probable" to play against Utah State, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday night, and injured starting end Glen Logan and wide receiver Terrace Marshall could return soon.
The 6-foot-2, 308-pound senior has missed the last two games with an injury Orgeron called "a minor setback," and Lawrence's return could bolster a pass rush that has struggled in his absence.
Lawrence was not seen during Wednesday's open portion of practice, but the Neville High graduate practiced without restriction on Monday and Tuesday.
Orgeron addressed Lawrence's status on his weekly radio show on WDGL-FM 98.1 at TJ Ribs.
Lawrence started in the first two games for No. 5 LSU (4-0), and he recorded two tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.
Senior defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko has started in the two games in Lawrence's absence, and the 6-foot-2, 291-pound Fehoko has three tackles for loss and half a sack.
Orgeron said Wednesday morning on the Southeastern Conference teleconference that Lawrence and Logan were unlikely to play against Utah State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Logan sustained an injury against Texas, and Logan supported his left foot on a scooter while LSU played Northwestern State. He had his left foot and ankle wrapped.
Orgeron said Wednesday evening that Logan is out of his medical boot, and he could be ready for LSU's game against Florida at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 12.
Logan started in the first two games and recorded six tackles, with 1½ tackles for loss and a sack.
The LSU offense could also be getting back one of its leading receivers sooner than once thought.
Orgeron said that Marshall, who suffered a reported foot fracture against Vanderbilt, is "ahead of schedule" after he had surgery the day after the game.
"He's out of his boot," Orgeron said. "He's walking."
Orgeron said that Marshall suffered a similar injury as former LSU defensive end Christian LaCouture, who recovered from a stress fracture in his foot in two weeks.
"We don't expect the same amount of time (for Marshall)," Orgeron said. "But it's not as long as people think."
Orgeron said on Sept. 25 that he hoped that Marshall would return by LSU's game against Alabama on Nov. 9.