Will Wade has added another jewel to his highly-rated Class of 2018.

LSU’s second-year coach filled out his roster for the upcoming season Monday when small forward Aundre Hyatt, who made an official visit to the LSU campus this weekend, committed to the Tigers program according to soucres.

Hyatt will enroll in school for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 20.

Wade, who had a scholarship available after sophomore guard Brandon Rachal transferred last week, quickly filled the spot with the 6-foot-7, 215-pound Hyatt, a native of White Plains, New York.

A three-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, Hyatt has been on Wade’s radar since he was the head coach at VCU prior to accepting the LSU job in 2017.

Hyatt was scheduled to be in the Class of 2019, but last month announced he was reclassifying to become eligible for the 2018-19 season after playing the last two years at a college preparatory school in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Hyatt led The Miller School with 18.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and averaged 1.7 steals a game as a junior, topping the team in that category in leading the Mavericks to a 27-4 record.

Hyatt is the 154th overall prospect for the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports, but his rating of 0.9349 would have put him 138th in this year’s rankings. He is ranked as the 40th small forward in the 2019 recruiting class.

He previously took official visits to Rutgers, Seton Hall and Pittsburgh and was expected to make his decision on Aug. 10.

Hyatt could wind up being the first signee for LSU’s 2019 recruiting class.

In interviews last month with 247Sports, Hyatt said he was thinking about redshirting this season to become better acclimated to the college game.

That might be a wise move at LSU, where Wade has assembled the No. 4-ranked recruiting class for 2018.

Wade and his staff previously signed seven new players for this season to go with returnees Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays, Daryl Edwards and Wayde Sims as well as Oregon transfer Kavell Bigby-Williams, who’ll also be eligible after sitting out last year.

The newcomers include four freshmen — McDonald’s All-American Nazreon Reid, Emmitt Williams, Ja’Vonte Smart and Darius Days — and three highly-rated junior-college transfers in Marlon Taylor, Danya Kingsby and Courtese Cooper.