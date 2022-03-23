Ali Kilponen walked out of the right-field gate holding the game ball.
It was a clear, mild Wednesday evening at Tiger Park, and Kilponen had just completed her first career no-hitter after pitching five shutout innings in a run-rule win over Nicholls State. The redshirt junior smiled as she clutched the ball close to her chest.
“It’s kind of a surreal moment,” Kilponen said. “It’s something that I’ve worked for since I’ve been here, since I became a pitcher.”
After dropping all three games of a weekend road series against Texas, LSU softball (21-10) made quick work of Nicholls State (8-18), winning 12-0 in a midweek tilt. Kilponen earned her 10th win in the circle, and LSU's bats caught fire.
Kilponen threw 69 pitches and struck out 11 of the 17 batters she faced. She needed only 17 pitches to retire the first batch of Nicholls hitters, and in the second frame, Kilponen threw only nine pitches.
“We had a really challenging weekend,” Kilponen said, “and [coach Beth Torina] and I had a really serious conversation on things to work on, and today I was working on different things, and it was cool to see it pay off.”
Kilponen struggled against the Longhorn hitters. On Friday, Torina yanked her after she pitched only two innings and allowed two earned runs. Two days later, Kilponen allowed five earned runs after 1⅔ innings in her next start.
So leading up to Wednesday's game, she worked on moving faster. She sped up her windup, her release and the time between pitches. As a result, she had less time to think and more time to pitch. Her pitches flew across the plate faster, and she was more aggressive in the zone.
“I think she’s just been trying to be too perfect,” Torina said. “Trying to locate too perfect and be too perfect. So just being herself, she doesn’t have to be perfect to be good. She’s not that kind of pitcher.”
In the second inning, Kennedi Houshmandzadeh pinged a high-arcing hit off the left-field foul pole, and that was the last straw for Nicholls pitcher Brittney Turner.
The three-run homer extended the LSU lead to 11-0. The Tigers scored four earned runs in the first inning and seven in the second, all before committing the team's fifth out of the game. Of the 17 batters Turner faced, 11 recorded a hit.
Singles by Ciara Briggs and Taylor Pleasants kicked off the LSU offensive barrage in the first inning. Georgia Clark sent Briggs home with a hit over the right fielder’s head, and Shelbi Sunseri scored Pleasants with a sacrifice fly.
McKenzie Redoutey’s single into right field brought Clark home, and Ali Newland’s double into left field scored LSU’s fourth run. After a circle visit, Turner stopped the bleeding with a filthy off-speed pitch that caught Houshmandzadeh looking.
Houshmandzadeh would have her revenge soon.
Singles by Savannah Stewart, Danieca Coffey, Briggs, Pleasants and Newland combined to bring four more Tigers across the plate in the second. Then Houshmandzadeh ended Turner’s night with her three-run homer.
In the fifth inning, Kilponen fanned all three batters she faced to end the contest at 12-0. The first two went down looking, and the last one whiffed on the final pitch, completing Kilponen’s rebound performance and punctuating an important moment in her career.
“I think the main thing I try to focus on is, just one pitch at a time,” Kilponen said, “just making sure that I execute that one pitch to the best of my ability, and making sure that I’m able to stay in good counts with doing that.”