It started in Arkansas, the turnaround of LSU’s baseball season, back when the Tigers had lost five straight games and they teetered on the brink of hosting an NCAA regional, an annual expectation for the program.

Three weeks ago, a season that began with a No. 1 ranking looked like it might fall apart. The players talked about frustration and pressure and baseball not being fun when they had lost so many games.

“We kind of hit rock bottom,” senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis said.

That changed against the Razorbacks, one of the best teams in the country. With one win on a cold Saturday afternoon, LSU began to position itself for hosting an NCAA regional this weekend at Alex Box Stadium.

“It took that one game to turn us around,” junior center fielder Zach Watson said. “It took that one moment to get everybody going.”

Marred by injuries to the pitching staff, LSU had struggled to find consistency throughout the season. It lost two games to Ole Miss, then an midweek blowout to Louisiana Tech. Hitters pressed as the pitching staff gave up runs.

As a week passed without winning a game, the Tigers wondered when the losing streak would end. They tried to identify a reason for it all, and as loses mounted, they felt more pressure. Their parents checked on them.

LSU lost the first game of the series against the Razorbacks 14-4, their second straight double digit loss. Coach Paul Mainieri grew furious as the team’s effort sank.

“Look,” Mainieri said in a meeting after the game. “Winning and losing is one thing. How you play the game and how you represent your school and your team is a whole other thing.

“Whether we win or lose tomorrow night, we're going to go out there and we're going to play the game the right way.”

LSU did not win the next day. It lost again to the Razorbacks, an eventual national seed in the NCAA tournament, even though it led after five innings. Mainieri thought the team started to rediscover itself that night, but the Tigers were one loss from their longest losing streak since 2010.

“At that point,” catcher Saul Garza said, “everybody was down on ourselves.”

Mainieri reminded the Tigers they could avoid a sweep. The players hung on to the belief they could beat anybody in the country if they played a complete game. When the team bus pulled into the hotel, the hitters decided to play with as much energy as possible the next day.

Freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux prepared to start the final game of the series. His development delayed by injuries, Marceaux had regained confidence after a quality start against Alabama the week before. He focused on keeping the score close.

The Tigers’ bus stopped alongside Baum-Walker Stadium the next morning. Clouds blocked out the sun, and wind whipped through the park. Marceaux pitched five innings, but LSU trailed 2-0 as Duplantis walked to the plate in the eighth.

With two runners on base and one out, Duplantis turned on a fastball. He hit it off the end of his bat, and he cursed as he ran down the first base line.

The ball carried through the wind. Arkansas’ right fielder backed against the wall. The ball dropped into the bullpen behind the stadium, a home run. Shortstop Josh Smith jumped over the dugout railing. The Tigers gathered outside the dugout and waited for Duplantis.

“If he doesn't hit that,” Watson said, “we probably don't win.”

As Todd Peterson closed the game, LSU broke its losing streak. The players celebrated in shallow right field, smiling after a game for the first time in a week

All those questions — When is the next win going to come? How can this be fixed? What is going on? — blew way after the final out of the ninth inning, replaced by confidence and relief.

“They started to realize we're better than this,” Mainieri said. “We can finish strong.”

LSU went 6-3 over its next nine games, securing a spot as a regional host. Marceaux became the pitcher LSU expected when the season began, and the pitching staff had its best week of the year at the SEC tournament.

The Tigers started having fun again as the regular season ended. They joked at practice and tied towels around their heads in an extra innings game. And instead of travelling for the postseason for the second straight year, they earned more games at home.

“I think our kids are in a good frame of mind,” Mainieri said on Thursday, “and they're going to be ready to play tomorrow.”