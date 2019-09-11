LSU quarterback Joe Burrow picked up another award Wednesday as he was named the Davey O’Brien national quarterback of the week, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced.

It’s the fourth time Burrow has been honored this week following his 471-yard, four-touchdown performance in then-No. 6 LSU’s 45-38 road win over then-No. 9 Texas.

The victory vaulted the Tigers into the fourth spot in the AP national rankings as well as the Amway coaches poll.

On Monday, Burrow was named the offensive player of the week by the Southeastern Conference and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

He was chosen as the Maxwell Award national player of the week on Tuesday.

Through two games, Burrow is tied for the NCAA lead with nine touchdown passes.

He ranks second in passing efficiency (219.1) and points responsible for (56), while also ranking in the top 10 in completion percentage (81.8, third), passing yards (749, fourth) and total offense per game (379.5, eighth).