The hometown baseball team will soon be swinging the hometown-made bat.
LSU and Marucci Sports announced a deal Thursday for the bat and equipment manufacturer to provide gear for the LSU baseball team.
Marucci will be LSU’s exclusive source for bats, fielding and batting gloves, catcher’s gear, bags and other “protective products.” The Tigers will still wear Nike uniforms, according to LSU coach Paul Mainieri. He said LSU players will also use Marucci wooden bats in their summer league activities.
“It’s kind of the American dream,” Mainieri said of Marucci. “They’ve worked hard. They are universally respected. It only makes sense for the flagship university of Louisiana to be partnered with a make-good local company.
“The timing was right.”
Mainieri said when he arrived at LSU before the 2007 season, the school was in a five-year deal with Easton to supply its baseball gear. After the 2011 season, the Tigers switched to DeMarini bats and gear, a contract that was extended after two years and expired after this past season.
Marucci started out as a wooden bat maker but eventually branched into aluminum bats used by college and high school teams. Mainieri said he monitored the development of the Marucci gear through his former players, like Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Kade Scivicque, now in Class A ball with the Lakeland (Florida) Flying Tigers.
“Kade worked with them to develop their catcher’s gear,” Mainieri said. “Many of our current players grew up using Marucci bats, like (shortstop) Josh Smith. I felt confident the quality of their aluminum bats were good, their gloves were outstanding, and the service they could provide us being local was second to none. So I felt like it was time to make the switch.”
Marucci CEO Kurt Ainsworth, a former Catholic High standout and All-American pitcher for the Tigers, called the LSU deal a “huge milestone for our company.”
“As a former Tiger myself, I know the respect that the LSU program commands nationally,” Ainsworth said in an LSU news release. “Partnering with LSU is something we have been working on internally for a very long time.”
LSU’s Alex Box Stadium and the adjacent University High baseball field are host sites this week for the third annual Marucci World Series. The event, which began Wednesday, runs through Sunday.